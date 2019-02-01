Disappointing town hall meeting leaves scores of NUS students upset

On the evening of April 25, the National University of Singapore (NUS) held a town hall event to address recent outrage over how it handles cases of sexual harassment and offences.

This follows the case where NUS undergrad Nicholas Lim was exposed on Instagram for filming fellow student Monica Baey in the shower.

However, instead of adequately addressing the students’ queries and concerns, the town hall appears to have left scores of students who attended feeling disappointed — some even angry — with the administration.

Many took to social media after the event with their views.

One Twitter user felt like NUS was merely “fulfilling their public relations duties”:

Based on what happened in the town hall meeting, it seems like the NUS management was merely fulfilling their public relations duties, w/o detailed planning of concrete measures that they are taking. Came completely unprepared, no wonder the crowd was pissed… https://t.co/JiAPa6GuZP — Elvis (@ElvisTheAwesome) April 25, 2019

The same user also asked for NUS to stop covering up such cases.

NUS yall need to step up your game for realz… The more you try to cover up misdeeds, sweep these cases under the carpet and do everything to “protect” the school’s reputation, the harder it’s gonna bite yo ass in future. Don’t believe me? Watch Avengers: Endgame 😂 — Elvis (@ElvisTheAwesome) April 25, 2019

This student who attended the town hall was heartened by the students’ organisation and preparation, but wants another to be held to ensure that NUS is “held accountable”:

i hope there will be another town hall to ensure that nus is held accountable. — janelle // cha kijoon 🍍🐥 (@parkjaeins) April 25, 2019

Another was grateful that the students spoke to the “cold and unresponsive authorities”:

grateful for the bravery of those who spoke up at the nus town hall. hope young singaporeans continue to speak up for justice even in the face of cold and unresponsive authorities… often we must lance a wound in order to heal — cat (@rubiousrose) April 25, 2019

And this user summed up her feelings in two photos:

the town hall has only worsened my faith in NUS and it was supposed to do the opposite pic.twitter.com/ISatLqB6WL — shakira law (@edshaheeran) April 25, 2019

One person critiqued the panellists’ handling of the situation:

Forgot to tweet this earlier at the NUS town hall but please, for any friends who are going into student administration, don't ever say patronizing stuff like put on a maternal voice and say "please voice out. Your voice is sOOoOo powerful" — Paul (@pauriahcarey) April 25, 2019

While this user pointed out the realities of the effectiveness of town halls in general:

Students are frustrated that they are not getting the answers they want at NUS Town Hall. Heads up: You will never get what you want too at corporate town halls. — songboh (@songboh) April 25, 2019

A student who attended the meeting felt that the school’s management is severely out of touch with the student body.

Overall, if anything, the Town Hall reflected the staggering disconnect between upper management and the student body. There is a strong lack of understanding in the needs, concerns and affairs of the students. — Kirt (@idkirt) April 25, 2019

More importantly, tweets one user, despite multiple suggestions from the audience, the school seems unable to implement, or even promise to make, systemic changes that can deter potential sexual offence perpetrators:

Overall, this townhall did not conclude with a meaningful move forward. Most of the concerns raised by students were not taken in. It felt like we were being thrown a bone, I doubt there would be consultative sessions with students hereafter. It is up to the Review Committee now. — Kirt (@idkirt) April 25, 2019

Even one person claiming to be a member of NUS’s staff was embarrassed:

{A} I walked out of the NUS Town Hall meeting feeling embarrassed to be a staff 😢 — Pavarne S (@Pavarness) April 25, 2019

On Instagram, similar sentiments of the Town Hall being “seriously inadequate” and unsatisfactory” emerged:

Seems like the town hall may not have helped matters.

Top image via NUS/Facebook and Twitter users @ElvisTheAwesome and @Pavarness