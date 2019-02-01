fbpx

Disappointing town hall meeting leaves scores of NUS students upset

The students want NUS to be held accountable.

Mandy How | April 26, 11:50 am

Upsurge

On the evening of April 25, the National University of Singapore (NUS) held a town hall event to address recent outrage over how it handles cases of sexual harassment and offences.

NUS students grilled management at town hall meeting, past sexual assault cases recounted

This follows the case where NUS undergrad Nicholas Lim was exposed on Instagram for filming fellow student Monica Baey in the shower.

However, instead of adequately addressing the students’ queries and concerns, the town hall appears to have left scores of students who attended feeling disappointed — some even angry — with the administration.

Many took to social media after the event with their views.

One Twitter user felt like NUS was merely “fulfilling their public relations duties”:

The same user also asked for NUS to stop covering up such cases.

This student who attended the town hall was heartened by the students’ organisation and preparation, but wants another to be held to ensure that NUS is “held accountable”:

Another was grateful that the students spoke to the “cold and unresponsive authorities”:

And this user summed up her feelings in two photos:

One person critiqued the panellists’ handling of the situation:

While this user pointed out the realities of the effectiveness of town halls in general:

A student who attended the meeting felt that the school’s management is severely out of touch with the student body.

More importantly, tweets one user, despite multiple suggestions from the audience, the school seems unable to implement, or even promise to make, systemic changes that can deter potential sexual offence perpetrators:

Even one person claiming to be a member of NUS’s staff was embarrassed:

On Instagram, similar sentiments of the Town Hall being “seriously inadequate” and unsatisfactory” emerged:

Seems like the town hall may not have helped matters.

Top image via NUS/Facebook and Twitter users @ElvisTheAwesome and @Pavarness

