NUS student writes poem about her own experience with sexual assault in response to town hall

A harrowing experience that affected the victim long after.

Mandy How | April 26, 03:11 pm

Upsurge

A town hall on April 25 by the National University of Singapore (NUS) left many students upset and disappointed.

Disappointing town hall meeting leaves scores of NUS students upset

Instead of addressing the students’ questions about sexual crimes and the steps that will be taken to deter potential perpetrators, the panelists made out of NUS management reportedly deflected many of them to the review committee.

In response, one student wrote about her own experience with sexual assault, which she claims was also perpetrated by someone from NUS.

The poem was then shared to her Twitter account, @vibewrecker:

In the piece, the victim recounts how a male friend of three years molested her in her sleep.

After the incident, she painstakingly avoided him in school, including missing lectures that he attended.

When she tried to seek help, the victim was allegedly met with bureaucracy, procedures, and no recourse.

The end of the poem — i.e. how her case was dealt with — reflects what went down during the town hall, where the authorities thanked the students for their feedback and went for another meeting.

Photo via vibewrecker/Twitter

Victim Monica Baey & perpetrator Nicholas Lim give differing accounts of what happened

Top image via vibewrecker/Twitter and Google Maps

