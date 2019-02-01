NUS student writes poem about her own experience with sexual assault in response to town hall

A town hall on April 25 by the National University of Singapore (NUS) left many students upset and disappointed.

Instead of addressing the students’ questions about sexual crimes and the steps that will be taken to deter potential perpetrators, the panelists made out of NUS management reportedly deflected many of them to the review committee.

In response, one student wrote about her own experience with sexual assault, which she claims was also perpetrated by someone from NUS.

The poem was then shared to her Twitter account

tw for graphic imagery of assault // i got so upset with the nus town hall i wrote about my experience with an assaulter from nus! fun stuff pic.twitter.com/wGfbuukBUP — 🍵 (@vibewrecker) April 25, 2019

In the piece, the victim recounts how a male friend of three years molested her in her sleep.

After the incident, she painstakingly avoided him in school, including missing lectures that he attended.

When she tried to seek help, the victim was allegedly met with bureaucracy, procedures, and no recourse.

The end of the poem — i.e. how her case was dealt with — reflects what went down during the town hall, where the authorities thanked the students for their feedback and went for another meeting.

