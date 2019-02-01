fbpx

LTA to reveal new MRT system map in second half of 2019

Will it be similar to this design?

Zhangxin Zheng | April 26, 02:43 am

Upsurge

A 31-year-old architect, Cliff Tan, recently impressed Singaporeans with his MRT map design.

Designer’s remake of S’pore MRT map makes Circle Line more of a circle

Future version of MRT map?

Tan’s map went viral and he later came up with an expanded version that incorporated future stations and lines.

Here’s how the updated map looks like:

Image by Cliff Tan.

Few months’ worth of work

In response to queries in the comment section, Tan shared that he spent a good few months working on this map, from researching on the stations to designing the look of the MRT system map.

Tan revealed that he has missed out Ten Mile Junction LRT station in this latest version, but he will continue to accept feedback to improve the map before sharing a PDF version.

As a comparison, the current map design in use in Singapore makes use of straight lines at 45-degree angles.

LTA to launch revamped MRT system map in 2019

The map created by Tan also caught the eye of the Land Transport Authority (LTA):

LTA also revealed that the system maps are regularly updated with the addition of new lines and stations that are in use.

It is also planning to roll out a revamped MRT system map in the second half of 2019.

The map will be revealed to the public along with the opening of Canberra MRT station and the first stage of the 43-km long Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).

In May 2018, LTA provided an update that Canberra MRT station is on track to completion by December 2019.

The station, created from scratch, will be located between Sembawang MRT station and Yishun MRT station along the North-South Line.

TEL is the sixth MRT line to be operated by SMRT in nine years, which includes 31 stations from Woodlands to Sungei Bedok.

Top image edited from Cliff Tan’s image

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

