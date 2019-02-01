S$6.50 Nasi Lemak with chicken cutlet, fish fillet & more at IKEA S’pore in April 2019

For the month of April, diners can look forward to a variety of Nasi Lemak dishes from IKEA Singapore.

Each week this month will see a different version of the dish, from chicken chop to fish fillet as the main star.

Here’s the schedule:

April 1-5: Nasi Lemak with Chicken Chop

April 8-12: Nasi Lemak with Chicken Leg

April 15-19: Nasi Lemak with Fish Fillet

April 22-26, 29-30: Nasi Lemak with Chicken Cutlet

A plate will cost you S$6.50.

However, note that the dish is only available on weekdays during lunch, and the nasi lemak is not available at the halal section.

Top image via IKEA Singapore