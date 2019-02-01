Nas Daily holding first meet-up in S’pore at Botanic Gardens on April 20, 2019

By now, you might have heard that Nas Daily, aka Nuseir Yassin, 27, has landed in Singapore on Wednesday, April 17 with his girlfriend, Alyne Tamir, 28.







When he visited Singapore for his video series in 2018, he had organised a quick meet-up with his Singaporean fans.

Well, now that he is permanently situated in Singapore, meet-ups might soon be a commonplace thing.

Here’s the first one by Nas as a Singapore resident.

First meetup

Having just landed, Nas announced a meet-up at Botanic Gardens, where they have reserved that huge patch of lawn.

In true Nas Daily style, he will also make a video with everyone there, although the format might be a bit different from his previous videos on Singapore.

Here is his post.







In case you can’t read it:

“I just landed in Singapore – and boy, it’s humid. 😛 I’m happy to also announce the Nas Daily Meetup! I’m hosting a fun gathering: we’ll talk about Singapore, Nas Daily, and we’ll make a video with everyone. Details:

THIS Saturday

4 – 6 PM

SINGAPORE BOTANIC GARDENS (Eco Lake, right next the MRT Entrance). We have a huge lawn reserved. Bring a towel to sit on, bring friends, and come participate in a fun event! Looking forward to seeing you in person. And thank you everyone for the warm welcome. We already feel at home.”

Be prepared for a crowd though, more than 3,000 people have already Facebook-committed to going.

