Nan Chiau High students showcase genius anti-smoking device in the best low-budget video ever

The Design Thinking and Innovation Bootcamp is a competition organised by the Health Promotion Board, in partnership with Nanyang Polytechnic’s School of Design.

The bootcamp, which appears to be in its second year running this year, saw participating secondary school students who formed teams to develop prototypes of anti-smoking devices or campaigns to help smokers quit the habit.

The student teams would then produce a proposal in the form of a video.

In particular, one of these videos from a team of Nan Chiau High School students got a little more traction than expected, perhaps for its hilarious skit.

Here it is.

A “shocking” prototype

The students’ idea was that of a Shock Watch which, as the name suggests, would shock users when they tried to smoke.

What makes this video especially endearing is the awkward interaction between the students, coupled with slapstick adolescent humour.

The video begins with subtle messaging of how bad cigarettes are:

Before delving into the story of a 15-year old Bob.

Bob, for some reason, has been able to procure and smoke two packs of cigarettes a day.

His friend then proceeds to snatch the cigarette away from him, before slapping on the device onto his wrist.

Bob wears the watch without protest, for some reason, and continues to smoke.

The device then gives him an electric shock, but it isn’t enough to stop him, or even convince Bob to remove the watch.

The absolute mad lad.

Seeing that he isn’t about to change his ways anytime soon, the watch deploys its greatest function — turning pink and playing “kiddy music” out loud.

That should totally teach him a lesson in how to be cool and smoke-free.

While it’s obviously a little less practical as a solution to convince smokers to kick the habit, its light-hearted, youthful humour makes it entertaining to watch — and it also reveals what these students think suffices as a deterrent.

Regardless of how useful the solution is, these boys definitely gained the attention of the public.

You’d expect a comments section filled with snark, but this time it was surprisingly encouraging:

With 284 shares on the bootcamp’s Facebook page, the team was awarded the “Most Popular Award”.

Nicotine addiction 0, Shock Watch 1.

Top image adapted via screenshots from Design Thinking & Innovation Boot Camp 2019’s Facebook video