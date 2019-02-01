Muji at Jewel Changi Airport is 2 floors, has Muji cafe & completely free interior design service

Japanese homeware and lifestyle store Muji is wildly popular in Singapore.

The brand, which sells everything from stationery and marshmallows to clothes and furniture, is recognised for its minimalist designs and homely feel.

Well-rounded store

One of the chain’s latest store resides in Jewel Changi Airport, boasting two storeys and a cafe within its premises.

The lower level is a collection of apparels, health and beauty products, food, travel goods, and more.

A kiosk with salads, desserts, and drinks can be found on the same level:

The upper level hosts a reasonably spacious cafe:

Here’s the menu, which starts from S$14.90 for a main and S$15.90 for a deli set.

In addition to the cafe, the upper floor also sells home appliances, bedroom ware, storage solutions, kitchen and dining ware, and more.

No-strings-attached interior advisor service

What’s interesting, however, is Muji’s interior advisor service, which comes completely free.

The helpful sales assistant confirms that customers do not have to buy anything before using the service.

As listed above, homeowners simply have to email [email protected] to fix a consultation, following which they will be presented with an ideal layout.

The assistant adds that most customers purchase items from Muji after using the service.

What’s amazing is that the service has already been around for some time, and is available at other selected outlets, including ION, Tampines, and VivoCity.

Very cool.

Top image by Mandy How