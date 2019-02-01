fbpx

Muji at Jewel Changi Airport is 2 floors, has Muji cafe & completely free interior design service

Mandy How | April 12, 08:31 am

Japanese homeware and lifestyle store Muji is wildly popular in Singapore.

The brand, which sells everything from stationery and marshmallows to clothes and furniture, is recognised for its minimalist designs and homely feel.

Well-rounded store

One of the chain’s latest store resides in Jewel Changi Airport, boasting two storeys and a cafe within its premises.

Photo by Mandy How

The lower level is a collection of apparels, health and beauty products, food, travel goods, and more.

Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How

A kiosk with salads, desserts, and drinks can be found on the same level:

Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How

The upper level hosts a reasonably spacious cafe:

Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How

Here’s the menu, which starts from S$14.90 for a main and S$15.90 for a deli set.

Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How

In addition to the cafe, the upper floor also sells home appliances, bedroom ware, storage solutions, kitchen and dining ware, and more.

Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How

No-strings-attached interior advisor service

What’s interesting, however, is Muji’s interior advisor service, which comes completely free.

Photo by Mandy How

The helpful sales assistant confirms that customers do not have to buy anything before using the service.

As listed above, homeowners simply have to email [email protected] to fix a consultation, following which they will be presented with an ideal layout.

The assistant adds that most customers purchase items from Muji after using the service.

Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How

What’s amazing is that the service has already been around for some time, and is available at other selected outlets, including ION, Tampines, and VivoCity.

Very cool.

Top image by Mandy How

