Lady who turned S’pore hospital gown into streetwear gets new gowns, styles them again

Nice surprise package.

Olivia Lin | April 27, 06:01 pm

Upsurge

A Reddit user posted her outfit featuring the Mount Elizabeth hospital gown in the R/Streetwear subreddit on April 15.

Lady somehow turns S’pore hospital gown into trendy streetwear, goes viral worldwide

Her post garnered a lot of upvotes on Reddit, with many being amused by her gown transformation.

Fast forward to a week and half later, the user, who goes by the handle Geometrieva, received a surprise package from Mount Elizabeth.

Greeting card, tea, straws and a surprise

She posted in a new Reddit thread that Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital had sent a package to her.

The parcel, according to her Instagram stories, included a greeting card, premium tea bags, brass straws, and… hospital gowns.

Screenshot via Instagram / geometrieva
Screenshot via Instagram / geometrieva
Screenshot via Instagram / geometrieva
Screenshot via Instagram / geometrieva

The lady wasted no time in playing dress up with her brand new fashion, and even posted photos of her styled outfit on her Instagram account.

This outfit features the gown in all its glory:

While this outfit includes more of her own clothes, with the gown as her outerwear.

View this post on Instagram

hospital gown no. 2 the flappy bits are my favorite

A post shared by geometrieva (@geometrieva) on

Redditors react

Some Redditors complimented the lady on her outfit:

Screenshot via r/streetwear
Screenshot via r/streetwear

Others joked that it makes them want to be hospitalised:

Screenshot via r/streetwear

And then there are others who decided to focus on things in the package other than the gowns:

Screenshot via r/streetwear

Seems like even the most unexpected things could be turned into trendy fashion choices.

Cool.

Top image via Instagram / Geometrieva

About Olivia Lin

Olivia likes to spook herself out by reading short horror stories. She’s also worried that by stating this on an online platform, internet-savvy ghosts might haunt her at night.

