Lady who turned S’pore hospital gown into streetwear gets new gowns, styles them again

A Reddit user posted her outfit featuring the Mount Elizabeth hospital gown in the R/Streetwear subreddit on April 15.

Her post garnered a lot of upvotes on Reddit, with many being amused by her gown transformation.

Fast forward to a week and half later, the user, who goes by the handle Geometrieva, received a surprise package from Mount Elizabeth.

Greeting card, tea, straws and a surprise

She posted in a new Reddit thread that Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital had sent a package to her.

The parcel, according to her Instagram stories, included a greeting card, premium tea bags, brass straws, and… hospital gowns.

The lady wasted no time in playing dress up with her brand new fashion, and even posted photos of her styled outfit on her Instagram account.

This outfit features the gown in all its glory:

While this outfit includes more of her own clothes, with the gown as her outerwear.

Redditors react

Some Redditors complimented the lady on her outfit:

Others joked that it makes them want to be hospitalised:

And then there are others who decided to focus on things in the package other than the gowns:

Seems like even the most unexpected things could be turned into trendy fashion choices.

Cool.

