Michelle Yeoh to play scientist in Avatar 2; showing on Dec. 18, 2020

Malaysian movie star Michelle Yeoh is joining the cast of Avatar 2.

The 56-year old Ipoh-born actress will play a human scientist named Dr. Karina Mogue.

“I am very very excited to be part of “Avatar” franchise and can’t wait to work with legendary James Cameron soon,” Yeoh wrote in an Instagram post.

“Throughout her career, Michelle has always created unique and memorable characters. I look forward to working with Michelle to do the same thing on the Avatar sequels,” said director James Cameron.

What is Avatar?

Released in 2009, Avatar is the highest grossing film of all time, racking up US$2.7 billion (S$3.6 billion) globally.

The film is set in the mid 22nd century, when humans colonise the planet Pandora, a lush moon orbiting a gas giant in the Alpha Centauri star system, in order to mine a mineral called unobtanium.

Unfortunately, the mining colony threatens the existence of an indigenous tribe called the Na’vi.

The film’s name, Avatar, refers to the genetically engineered Na’vi body that humans control with their brains, in order to interact with the natives.

The original film stars Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver as humans while Zoe Saldana plays a Na’vi.

The sequel will add Yeoh, Kate Winslet, Matt Gerald, and Steven Lang to the cast.

Filming for Avatar 2 and 3 are currently ongoing.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the first of four Avatar sequels will debut on December 18, 2020.

Avatar 3 is scheduled to be released on December 17, 2021.

