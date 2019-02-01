Here’s the process MHA/IMDA went through allowing then disallowing Watain’s performance

Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam made a ministerial statement on Apr. 1, explaining the government’s stance on restricting hate speech to maintain racial and religious harmony in Singapore.

The lengthy statement explained the effects hate speech has on the human psyche, how lax laws in other countries allowed hate speech to precipitate into violence, and Singapore’s own “pragmatic approach” to restricting hate and offensive speech.

Watain

Shanmugam then addressed the cancellation of Swedish black metal band Watain’s performance hours before they were due to perform.

He gave a rundown of the process behind the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) and the Info-communications Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) decision to initially allow Watain’s performance and subsequently banning it.

IMDA received an application from the concert organiser in Dec. 2018. After being informed of the application, MHA objected to the concert after consideration.

IMDA asked MHA to reconsider and proposed the following licensing conditions and requirements for the concert:

Concert to be classified R18; Remove potentially sensitve songs; No religious symbols during concert; No reference to religion in band’s on-stage dialogue; Content should not denigrate any faith or promote cult practices, nor advocate or promote violence; No ritualistic or satanic acts

MHA told IMDA it was still concerned but it was IMDA’s call to issue a restricted licence – IMDA did on March 5.

Christians concerned

Shanmugam shared that two days before the March 7 concert, MHA received reports of mainstream Christians being concerned and offended.

Given that feedback given to MHA officers was that Christians felt the concert was deeply offensive and denigrates Christianity, Shanmugam made the decision for MHA to advise IMDA to cancel the concert.

“Assessment of public sentiment correct”

Shanmugam shared that REACH had done a poll and found that 86 per cent of Christians agreed with the cancellation.

Of the Singaporeans polled, 64 per cent who heard of the cancellation supported the government’s move. Nearly 70 per cent of Buddhists and Muslims agreed with the cancellation.

For free thinkers, 51 per cent disagreed.

The poll was done by 680 Singaporeans via telephone from March 11 to 15.