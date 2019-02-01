McDonald’s S’pore bringing back Nasi Lemak burger, Banana pie, & Chendol soft serve from April 25, 2019
From April 25. McDonald’s Singapore will be bringing back three of its more popular items: The Nasi Lemak Burger, Banana Pie, and chendol ice cream series.
1) Nasi lemak burger
First launched in July 2017, the burger comprises a coconut-flavoured chicken thigh coated in cornflake crust, fried egg, cucumber, caramelised onion, and sambal sauce.
It is available for S$6.20 a la carte or S$8 for an extra value meal.
2) Banana pie
The pie will come at S$1.40 each.
You can also have the Nasi Lemak Burger meal with a banana pie for S$9.40.
3) Chendol ice cream
The soft serves will come in three variations: Cone (S$1), twist cone (S$1), chococone (S$1.20).
The sundae form (S$2) is available as well.
Lastly, the Chendol McFlurry (S$3.10) is a mix of gula melaka and vanilla soft serve topped with chendol jelly bits.
