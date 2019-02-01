Marina Bay Sands will build a 4th tower

The three-tower Marina Bay Sands will become four towers in the future.

Erecting another

On April 3, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) announced that MBS will be adding a fourth tower as part of a S$9 billion project to build world-class attractions to breathe new life into existing ones in Singapore.

The fourth tower will feature approximately 1,000 all-suite rooms, a sky roof with a swimming pool as well as a signature restaurant.

The new project will be located right next to MBS.

A timeline for the completion of the resort’s expansion is not yet available.

New parks

Universal Studios Singapore (USS) in Sentosa will also see new developments in the coming years, which include three new hotels and a 15,000-seat entertainment arena.

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) will also extend USS to include two new immersive environments: Minion Park and Super Nintendo World.

Casinos will cost more to enter

Operators MBS and RWS will retain their exclusive rights to operate casinos in Singapore until the end of 2030, in order for the new attractions to remain commercially viable.

They will be allowed to expand their existing casinos.

The daily levy will also be increased from S$100 to S$150, while the annual levy will be increased from S$2,000 to S$3,000.