Mamak shop-inspired earrings that look like Mopiko, Paddle Pop & haw flakes available in S’pore
Everyone's a sucker for nostalgia.
Now, mamak shops are slowly being phased out, likely due to stiff competition from large supermarket chains and heartland malls.
But with local online shop wheniwasfour‘s earrings, you can now wear a piece of your childhood memories and heartland culture on you.
Mama shop-inspired earrings
wheniwasfour has released a range of mamak shop-themed earrings, with the accessory designed as items you could possibly find at any mamak shop.
Here is a picture of all the earring designs within this range:
Snacks and candy
Some earrings appear to be inspired by haw flakes, Chupa Chups lollipops, Yakult, white rabbit candy, and Paddle Pop ice cream.
Other nostalgic icons
There are also designs featuring everyday necessities that can be found at a mamak shop, such as soy sauce and condensed milk.
Earrings that look like country erasers and correction fluid are also available:
A pair of earrings retail for S$11.90. For this price, one also gets the option to choose two different designs to make up the pair.
The earrings can be bought here.
They sell other quirky nostalgic items too
Apart from earrings, wheniwasfour also sells numerous other old-school and Singapore-inspired items as well, such as this bag:
Socks inspired by Singapore icons:
And a bak kwa pouch:
The shop has a physical store too.
Address:
261 Waterloo Street, #02-18
Singapore 180261
Opening hours:
Monday – Friday, 12pm – 7:30pm (Weekday lunch break between 2 to 3pm)
Saturday, 12.30pm to 6.30pm
Top photo from @wheniwasfour_sg
All other photos from @wheniwasfour_sg and shop.wheniwasfour.com
