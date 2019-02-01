M’sia now says it’s working towards Johor’s zero reliance on S’pore for treated water
Malaysians were also told to use less water like their neighbour down south.
Malaysia is currently preparing a full study on efforts to make sure that the state of Johor is no longer reliant on treated water from Singapore.
This latest announcement was by Malaysia’s Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Xavier Jayakumar on Wednesday, April 3.
Results to be presented to Mahathir soon
According to Bernama, Xavier said the purpose of the study is to look at the impact, framework, proposals, suggestions and discussions on Johor’s water reliance.
The study is conducted by the Water, Land and Natural Resources Ministry together with the National Water Service Commission (SPAN) and the Johor state government.
After launching a SPAN water conservation campaign in conjunction with World Water Day, Xavier said:
“We want Johor to not be dependent and we don’t want them to take (treated) water from Singapore anymore.
At the same time, this study will ensure that water in Johor is sufficient for the future.”
He added that he would present the results of the study to Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in “a month’s time”.
Malaysians need to reduce water usage
In addition, Xavier said that Malaysians need to reduce their water usage like Singaporeans do, according to The Star.
“We intend to lower the water usage per capita to 180 litres by the end of next year.
Our neighbour down south only uses between 140 to 150 litres per individual.”
According to The Straits Times, Singapore plans to reduce water usage even more by the year 2030, down to 130 litres per person daily from the previous goal of 140 litres.
Ongoing plan
Xavier’s announcement comes after Johor Chief Minister Osman Sapian repeatedly declared that Johor plans to reduce its reliance on treated water from Singapore.
And in order to achieve that goal, Osman said Johor plans to build new water treatment plants in three to four years’ time.
Water price issue between Singapore & Malaysia
Singapore buys raw water from Malaysia at 3 sen per 1,000 gallons, and sells treated water to Johor at 50 sen per 1,000 gallons.
Mahathir’s oft-repeated narrative is that it is unfair for a “rich” country like Singapore to buy water from “poor” Malaysia at such an “unreasonable price”.
However, according to Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), 50 sen is “only a fraction of the true cost to Singapore of treating the water, which includes building and maintaining the entire infrastructure of the water purification plants”.
Raising the price of raw water Malaysia sells to Singapore is also more disadvantageous to the former than the latter.
Top image via Xavier Jayakumar/Facebook
