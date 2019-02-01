Mala Nissin Cup Noodles from Japan has pork & lard, can be shipped to S’pore

Mala Nissin Cup Noodles is a thing as it has gone on sale in Japan.

Images of the mala cup noodles has been making the rounds online with a lot of the information in Japanese on the Nissin official website.

Translated ingredients list

For the benefit of those who cannot understand Japanese or are not Japanophiles, here is a translation of some of the key information of this new cup noodles.

The Mala Nissin Cup Noodles is marketed as 花椒シビうま激辛麻辣味 (Kashou shibi uma gekikara mala aji), which roughly translates to “Sichuan pepper intense spicy mala flavour”.

It went on sale on March 11.

How much?

It costs 205 yen (S$2.50) before goods and services tax.

What is it?

Here’s a rough translation:

Spicy x yummy x numbing! The first of its kind in the current ‘spicy’ boom, not just spicy, but also offers waves of numbing sensation. With the addition of hot oil made from Sichuan peppers, you can experience the numbing effect better.

Soup base and other ingredients

Nissin says its soup is made from ginger, garlic, chilli bean paste and Sichuan peppercorn oil from China.

The product contains lard and other pork products.

The cup noodles can be found on Airfrov and Carousell, brought into Singapore by others who are entrepreneurial as they are going for S$5 each.

Top image adapted via @_gaina