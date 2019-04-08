fbpx

Back
﻿

Mahathir: ‘As long as I am alive, I won’t let M’sia fall’

Lee Kuan Yew once said he will come out of his grave to right wrongs.

Belmont Lay | April 30, 11:49 am

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said he will not allow Malaysia to flounder and fall as long as he is alive.

“For long as I live, I will try not to allow this nation of ours to flounder and fall, to lose dignity and sense of purpose,” he said.

“We have prevailed in the past and we will hopefully prevail now and, in the future.”

Organisational management conference

The 93-year-old made these comments at a conference on organisational management on Monday, April 29.

Mahathir received the Visionary Leader and Nation Builder Award at the event.

He said he was aware that Malaysia faces many challenges and these can seem insurmountable at times.

Mahathir approval ratings down

Mahathir’s approval rating has fallen over the course of one year, following the high of Pakatan Harapan’s election victory on May 9, 2018.

The administration has been dealing with heightening concerns over rising costs and racial politics.

Last week, an opinion poll showed 46 percent of voters surveyed were satisfied with Mahathir, a sharp drop from the 71 percent approval rating he received in August 2018.

The survey was conducted in March by independent pollster Merdeka Center.

Managing people by finding common ground

On Monday, Mahathir said on Facebook what is important in managing a nation is to find common ground and common purposes, so as to rally people.

He wrote:

When I was the Prime Minister the first round, I was frequently asked what were my secrets in being able to manage a nation which is so diverse that almost each segment has a different set of demands and priorities.

There are no secrets other than the most basic and logical concept when we are dealing with a diverse group of people – we first find what are the common grounds and common purposes.

Once we have established what are the common grounds and purposes, we can build on them and after that, these common grounds and purposes will become the rallying point which we can claim to have achieved unity in diversity.

It sounds easy but I am sure, you are all aware of how difficult it is. Herein lies the actual secrets to it – hard work, determination, purposefulness, drive, focus and giving everyone a hearing among others…

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

G-Shock releasing limited edition rainbow watch in June 2019 for 20th anniversary

I am G-Shocked.

April 30, 11:19 am

Hotpot buffet in Toa Payoh costs S$19.80 nett, comes with free soup base

You can choose three different soup bases.

April 30, 09:56 am

Lee Kuan Yew advised PM Lee not to give too many public speeches before social media was a thing

He knows 'wefie' and 'ootd', but does not know what is 'otw'. OwO

April 30, 12:06 am

PM Lee: Heng Swee Keat will take on leading role in next GE

Heng downplayed his role, and PM Lee gently reminded him that he has understated his role.

April 29, 11:19 pm

S'pore-based photographer captures milky way in M'sia with Huawei P30 Pro

Amazing.

April 29, 10:47 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close