Mahathir: 3rd national car & automotive industry important for M’sia

Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad emphasised the importance of a third national car to the country yet again on Thursday, April 11.

Project based on high technology

Speaking at the Malaysia Autoshow 2019, Mahathir said the approach to the third national car project would be based on advanced technology, with a focus on the development of a local supply chain, New Straits Times reported.

This is to acclimatise Malaysia with “sophisticated future technologies” and make it an “industrial country that is systematic”.

“I am confident that Malaysia’s goal to create a new national brand is important and this will accelerate the development of the automotive industry in Malaysia.”

Automotive industry vital to Malaysia

Mahathir also said the automotive industry is “important to the country”.

This is because statistics from the Malaysia Automotive Association (MAA) showed that “598,714 vehicles were sold, representing a 3.8 percent growth from the year before”.

Malaysia also exported vehicles that were worth RM2 billion (S$657.6 million), while exported automotive components were worth RM12 billion (S$3.9 billion).

Mahathir said that based on the statistics, “it is obvious that the automotive industry is an industry that is important to the country, including the development of an entire ecosystem for the automotive sector”.

Mahathir disappointed at negative responses from Malaysians

Previously, Malaysiakini reported that a third national car project is in the pipeline, with the Malaysian Entrepreneur Development Ministry having approved funds close to RM20 million (S$6.6 million) in order attract private investors for the third car.

In July 2018, Mahathir voiced his disappointment at the negative responses from Malaysians regarding the idea of a new national car.

He criticised them for their choice of cars and wrote that the country “would become a nation of consumers, of paddy farmers, and of fishermen”.

Recently, on March 17, he also said that the government’s move to launch its third national car project was to enable Malaysians, who “know nothing”, to learn automotive engineering technology, The Star reported.

Malaysia’s first & second national car projects

Malaysia’s first national car project, which produced the Proton vehicles, was launched in 1983 during Mahathir’s first tenure as prime minister.

However, despite the brand requiring millions of dollars in government funding over the years, sales have not improved.

The country’s second national car project, which was launched in the early 1990s with the goal to dominate the compact car market in Southeast Asia, did way better, although its target market overlapped with Proton’s, according to Malay Mail.

The project’s Perodua brand manufactures the most popular vehicles in the country today, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Third national car project to be launched in 2022?

As for the third national car project, Mahathir had envisioned it to be built with Asian partners such as Thailand, China, Japan, and South Korea.

Entrepreneur Development Minister Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said that two car manufacturers have already been shortlisted for the third national car project, according to New Straits Times (NST).

But a final decision has yet to be made.

Malaysia plans to launch the third national car project in 2022.

Top image via The Star Online/YouTube