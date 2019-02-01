Mahathir accepts PM Lee’s invitation to attend S’pore’s National Day Parade 2019

Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has accepted Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s invitation to attend Singapore’s Bicentennial National Day Parade on Aug. 9, 2019.

Meeting again after Leaders’ Retreat

The invitation was extended to Mahathir’s wife, Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, as well.

Both leaders concluded their 9th Leaders’ Retreat on Tuesday, April 9.

According to a joint statement released after the retreat, PM Lee said he looked forward to hosting Mahathir for the “important milestone celebration”.

Reaffirmed strong bilateral ties

At their first retreat together, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to “resolve issues of concern in an amicable and constructive manner”.

In addition, they “reiterated their commitment to preserving the vital relations and to improving bilateral ties on the basis of equality and mutual respect”.

Regarding the water price issue, they noted the “differing positions of both sides on the right to review the price of water under the 1962 Agreement”.

They also remain open to the “possibility of dispute resolution through arbitration on a mutually agreed basis”.

Progress made on bilateral issues

Furthermore, both leaders welcomed the progress made on a number of ongoing bilateral issues.

Regarding the maritime boundary issue, both countries would commence negotiations on maritime boundary delimitation in the area off Tanjung Piai and Tuas within a month.

As for the airspace management issue over South Johor, Singapore would withdraw the Instrument Landing System (ILS) procedures for Seletar Airport, while Malaysia would suspend the permanent Restricted Area over Pasir Gudang airspace indefinitely.

Flights approaching and departing Seletar Airport would then be based on visual approach.

Both leaders noted the progress made on discussions on the Johor-Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link Project as well.

Singapore had agreed to consider Malaysia’s proposal to suspend the project for six months from April 1, 2019.

Mahathir also expressed appreciation to Singapore for agreeing to suspend the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail Project till May 31, 2020.

Top image via STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images