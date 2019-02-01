fbpx

Back
﻿

LTA building new train testing centre at former Raffles Country Club

This means less early closures or late openings on MRT lines.

Joshua Lee | April 24, 06:16 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will be constructing a new Integrated Train Testing Centre (ITTC) to perform integrated systems testing for all new and existing MRT lines.

Round the clock testing

Occupying approximately 50 hectares where the Raffles Country Club used to be, the Centre will be used to test trains as well as electrical, mechanical, and signalling systems around the clock without affecting passenger services on the main lines.

The Centre will consist of an endurance loop test track, a performance and integration loop test track, a straight high-speed test track and other supporting track facilities.

It will also include facilities such as offices, an operations control centre, a maintenance workshop and a refurbishment workshop where mid-life trains can undergo refurbishment.

Site plan of the ITTC. Courtesy of LTA.

Railway workers will be able to train at the ITTC and be familiarised with new rail systems before they are deployed.

LTA said in a news release:

“The ITTC will support ongoing efforts to renew, upgrade and expand the rail network. It is expected to enhance rail reliability, while freeing up limited engineering hours and reducing the need for line closures. […] Over time, the ITTC can grow into a hub for LTA and the local rail industry to develop deeper Operations and Maintenance competencies and achieve engineering excellence.”

Reduces need for early closures

According to LTA’s Deputy Chief Executive (Infrastructure and Development) Mr Chua Chong Kheng, having the ITTC reduces the need for early closures on the MRT lines:

“This approach frees up precious engineering hours for other activities, such as railway maintenance, and reduces the need for future Early Closures and Late Openings. In addition, LTA will be able to speed up the diagnosis and rectification of faults with the ITTC.”

LTA will be calling for a contract to design and build the Centre over the next few months. Construction of the ITTC is expected to start in mid-2020.

According to CNA, the Raffles Country Club was previous acquired by the Singapore government in 2017 to make way for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail project, the Cross Island Line’s western depot, and other transport related uses.

Top image via Google Maps. 

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Parrot fish sold as food such a pity as they are so important to coral reefs

Parrot fish poops sand.

April 24, 05:34 pm

66 foreign workers squeezed into 8-man Geylang space, construction firm & directors fined S$257,000

The workers were found to be living in appalling conditions

April 24, 05:30 pm

24-hour automated money changer machine available at Kovan Heartland Mall

No need to change money at the airport.

April 24, 05:16 pm

Japan's cafe otters likely derived from Southeast Asia illegal wildlife trade

Their popularity as exotic pets are threatening wild otter populations.

April 24, 04:22 pm

S’pore children learning Chinese by using it in real life should be how languages are taught

Using a language in real-life settings is a great way to learn.

April 24, 04:03 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close