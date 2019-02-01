LTA building new train testing centre at former Raffles Country Club

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will be constructing a new Integrated Train Testing Centre (ITTC) to perform integrated systems testing for all new and existing MRT lines.

Round the clock testing

Occupying approximately 50 hectares where the Raffles Country Club used to be, the Centre will be used to test trains as well as electrical, mechanical, and signalling systems around the clock without affecting passenger services on the main lines.

The Centre will consist of an endurance loop test track, a performance and integration loop test track, a straight high-speed test track and other supporting track facilities.

It will also include facilities such as offices, an operations control centre, a maintenance workshop and a refurbishment workshop where mid-life trains can undergo refurbishment.

Railway workers will be able to train at the ITTC and be familiarised with new rail systems before they are deployed.

LTA said in a news release:

“The ITTC will support ongoing efforts to renew, upgrade and expand the rail network. It is expected to enhance rail reliability, while freeing up limited engineering hours and reducing the need for line closures. […] Over time, the ITTC can grow into a hub for LTA and the local rail industry to develop deeper Operations and Maintenance competencies and achieve engineering excellence.”

Reduces need for early closures

According to LTA’s Deputy Chief Executive (Infrastructure and Development) Mr Chua Chong Kheng, having the ITTC reduces the need for early closures on the MRT lines: “This approach frees up precious engineering hours for other activities, such as railway maintenance, and reduces the need for future Early Closures and Late Openings. In addition, LTA will be able to speed up the diagnosis and rectification of faults with the ITTC.”

LTA will be calling for a contract to design and build the Centre over the next few months. Construction of the ITTC is expected to start in mid-2020.

According to CNA, the Raffles Country Club was previous acquired by the Singapore government in 2017 to make way for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail project, the Cross Island Line’s western depot, and other transport related uses.

Top image via Google Maps.