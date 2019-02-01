New park loop at Lower Seletar Reservoir will connect Yishun Dam to 150km Round Island Route

On April 3, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced in a Facebook post that they will be progressively creating a green walking and cycling loop around Lower Seletar Reservoir.

Green loop

Currently, this is what Lower Seletar Reservoir Park looks like:

Adding on to this park are plans to build a loop around Lower Seletar Reservoir.

This is a map outlining the proposed park connector around the reservoir:

And this is an artist’s impression of how the corridor is expected to look:

This park connector will also feature a direct connection from Yishun Dam to the future Round Island Route.

This is URA’s Facebook post:

Round Island Route

The 150km Round Island Route is currently being progressively constructed in phases.

The first phase involves a 60km route between Rower’s bay, an existing park located at Lower Seletar Reservoir, and Gardens by the Bay.

The entire route is set to be completed by 2035.

Top photo composite image, photos via URA’s Facebook post