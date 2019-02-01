fbpx

Back
﻿

New park loop at Lower Seletar Reservoir will connect Yishun Dam to 150km Round Island Route

Looks nice.

Tanya Ong | April 4, 12:19 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

On April 3, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced in a Facebook post that they will be progressively creating a green walking and cycling loop around Lower Seletar Reservoir.

Green loop

Currently, this is what Lower Seletar Reservoir Park looks like:

Photo via FB/URA
Photo via FB/URA
Photo via FB/URA

Adding on to this park are plans to build a loop around Lower Seletar Reservoir.

This is a map outlining the proposed park connector around the reservoir:

Photo via FB/URA

And this is an artist’s impression of how the corridor is expected to look:

Photo via FB/URA

This park connector will also feature a direct connection from Yishun Dam to the future Round Island Route.

This is URA’s Facebook post:

Round Island Route

The 150km Round Island Route is currently being progressively constructed in phases.

The first phase involves a 60km route between Rower’s bay, an existing park located at Lower Seletar Reservoir, and Gardens by the Bay.

The entire route is set to be completed by 2035.

Top photo composite image, photos via URA’s Facebook post

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'poreans shouldn't complain about Nasi Padang prices if they pay S$7.50 for cafe drinks, chef argues

He laid out some difficulties of the F&B industry as well.

April 4, 12:08 pm

M'sia now says it's working towards Johor's zero reliance on S'pore for treated water

Malaysians were also told to use less water like their neighbour down south.

April 4, 11:50 am

Johor Crown Prince accuses M'sia govt of lying over proposed US$150 million shipping hub

Sparks flying again.

April 4, 11:50 am

S'porean & PR gamblers have to pay S$150 entrance fees at local MBS & RWS casinos from April 4, 2019

Down S$150 even before exchanging chips.

April 4, 11:28 am

S'pore wants a 4th Marina Bay Sands tower, explained

MBS opened in 2010. Building a 4th tower from scratch will be the next unique selling point.

April 4, 03:43 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close