Lakeside Garden, a new ‘Botanic Gardens’ of the heartlands, opens on April 27, 2019

Lakeside Garden at Jurong Lake Gardens is now open.

It opened to the public on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

It is the first national garden in the heartlands and the third national gardens in Singapore.

The other two national gardens — Singapore Botanic Gardens and Gardens by the Bay — are located in the city.

Waterfront view

Located next to the Lakeside MRT, the 53-hectare lot has lush greenery and a waterfront view.

Forest Ramble

Designers have combined nature, community and play elements in the park after public engagement sessions with the National Park Board.

Children can roam at 13 various play stations at Forest Ramble — the largest nature play garden in the heartlands.

Trampolines

The Frog Play area inside Forest Ramble has lily pads of small trampolines where children can hop from one to another.

Gliders

There are two gliders of different lengths at Heron Play, one of the adventure play stations within Forest Ramble.

Slides

At Forest Ramble’s Snake Play area, children can climb up a structure to enjoy a panoramic and unrestricted view of the playgarden.

Meandering broadwalk

The 300m Rasau Boardwalk takes visitors to the edge of Jurong Lake for a panoramic lakeside view.

It is a place to catch a glimpse of water birds that go to feed and forage at the restored freshwater swamp habitat.

Grasslands

The Grasslands is a 3.5-hectare area with towering grasses surrounded by six various types of grass and about 300,000 plants — and lots of birds that land there to take cover and forage.

Upcoming events

Lakeside Garden has events lined up for children.

Jurong Lake Gardens will host the first-ever SGF Horticulture Show from Sunday, April 27 to May 5.

The event will include a Nano Tank Aquascaping Competition to showcase underwater garden landscapes.

The “Magical World of Miniature Settings” will feature six dioramas depicting scenes from fairy tales, such as the Gingerbread House from Hansel and Gretel.

Getting there

Visitors can alight at Lakeside MRT Station and walk for five minutes to reach the garden.

Those who drive can park along Yuan Ching Road.

Cyclists can take the Round Island Route and Jurong PCN.

Bus riders can

– alight along Yuan Ching Road (Bus stop ID: 21639 and 21759) when taking bus 49 or 154,

– alight at Lakeside Station along Boon Lay Way (Bus stop ID: 28091) when taking bus 49, 98, 98B, 98M, 187 or 335, or

– alight along Ayer Rajah Expressway (Bus stop ID: 21019) when taking bus 30, 49, 154 or 178.

All photos via NParks