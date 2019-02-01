fbpx

Nobel prize-winner becomes NUS professor, first Nobel Laureate to join S’pore university

Wah, next level.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 5, 06:20 pm

Nobel Prize-winning physicist Professor Konstantin Novoselov will serve as Distinguished Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at the National University of Singapore (NUS) starting April 8, 2019.

Novoselov, along with Andre Geim, won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 2010 for their work with Graphene.

Image from Nobel Prize

They had isolated Graphene from Graphite.

Graphene is considered one of the world’s most stretchable, conductive and strongest material. It is being tested in desalination filters, batteries, and solar cells.

Novoselov, then 36, was the youngest Nobel Laureate in Physics since 1971, and the youngest since 1992.

He has been associated with NUS for a while now, having been an international scientific advisor to the NUS Centre for Advanced 2D Materials since 2015.

Novoselov is also an artist trained in traditional Chinese art in China. According to him, traditional Chinese art’s reductionist approach “ties in nicely with his background in physics”.

He told NUS:

“I treat my students as research colleagues. Every one of them could come up with great ideas. So, for me, the right approach is always collaboration,”

Novoselov, will also serve as an ambassador for science and technology in Singapore, to the world.

He will continue to have an academic presence at Manchester University, the birthplace of Graphene.

According to Manchester University, here are some of Novoselov’s other credentials.

“He has been awarded with numerous prizes, including the Nicholas Kurti Prize (2007), International Union of Pure and Applied Science Prize (2008), MIT Technology Review young innovator (2008), Europhysics Prize (2008), Bragg Lecture Prize from the Union of Crystallography (2011), the Kohn Award Lecture (2012), Leverhulme Medal from the Royal Society (2013), Onsager medal (2014), Carbon medal (2016) and Dalton medal (2016), among many others.”

He was also knighted in 2012.

Big shoes.

Image collated from Nobel Prize and NUS

