Kinokuniya at Liang Court offers 10-20% discount storewide until its last day on April 21, 2019

It will close after 36 years of operations.

Martino Tan |Guan Zhen Tan | April 14, 10:00 am

Kinokuniya at Liang Court is closing soon.

Its last day of operations will be on April 21, 10:30 am to 9:30 pm.

And Kinokuniya at Liang Court is offering its Privilege Card members a 20 per cent discount storewide from April 12 to April 21.

Non-privilege card members will get a 10 per cent discount.

Kinokuniya is closing its Liang Court branch in order to consolidate the bookstore chain’s limited resources and better deploy them to their other retail stores, which will still be in operation.

There are still three Kinokuniya stores in Singapore, including its main store at Takashimaya, and two stores at Bugis Junction and Jem.

Kinokuniya at Liang Court to close after 36 years, final day of operations on April 21, 2019

Liang Court store opened in 1983

Image via Kinokuniya Singapore’s website

Books Kinokuniya at Liang Court first opened their doors to the public in December 1983.

It was also the first Kinokuniya outlet in Singapore; this year would have marked the branch’s 36th anniversary since their opening.

While it was initially seen as a bookstore catering to the needs of the Japanese expat community, it has since diversified into a haven for book lovers of all kinds.

The 13,000 square foot space has 150,000 titles in English, Japanese and Chinese.

Well-loved by the community

Despite being smaller than the main store, Kinokuniya’s Liang Court branch is a popular haunt for otakus and connoisseurs of Japanese pop-culture, given its wide range of Japanese books, comics, magazines, novels and light novels.

It also has a bargain alley where a selection of books and magazines are sold for relatively cheaper prices.

Unlike the other outlets located at prominent shopping spots, the Liang Court branch is also notably popular for its relatively serene and peaceful shopping experience.

As the mall is frequented by Japanese customers, the bookstore broadcasts Japanese announcements alongside the usual English and Mandarin ones.

It’s sayonara for now, though the memories will remain.

Top photo from Kinokuniya Singapore.

About Martino Tan

Martino’s parents named him after an Italian priest, Vatican's 1st ambassador to S’pore. He's inspired by the lives of Robert Kennedy & Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the words of George Orwell & William F. Buckley Jr., & the music of the Beatles.

