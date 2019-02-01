fbpx

Kind boy rushed to nearby hospital with all his savings to seek medical help for chick he ran over

Cute kid.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 4, 09:05 pm

A young boy in Sairang, Mizoram, a district in India, found himself in the national spotlight after running over a chicken.

The boy, Derek C Lalchhanhima, apparently ran over a neighbour’s chicken while riding his bicycle.

He immediately rushed over to the nearest hospital with his savings in tow to desperately save his little feathery friend.

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=2544025018945443&set=a.1224223857592239&type=3&theater

Here is the picture shared by one Sanga Says.

Image by Sanga Says

The photo was apparently snapped by a nurse who was working at that primary health centre.

Much love

The picture has been shared over 80,000 times in just two days, with many praising the young boy’s innocence and kindness.

Those very attributes scored him a much deserved certificate of appreciation from his school for his adorable act of kindness.

Here is the little hero.

Image from Sanga Says

According to Sanga, the shawl has quite the meaning as well.

“Derek C Lalchhanhima (age 6) is being honoured by his school and he is draped in a shawl which is a traditional way of honouring someone among Mizos.

In Mizo tradition different types of shawls are usually presented to esteemed guests and in olden days, to pasalțha (braves or warriors) who have accomplished great feats.

The shawl that is draped on him looks like a modified version of the “Tawlhloh Puan”, an honour given to those who have exemplified extraordinary courage.”

Well deserved.

Image collated from Sanga Says

