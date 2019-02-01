fbpx

Back
﻿

Look-in kitchen at KFC Tampines Mall lets public inspect chicken preparation process

Interesting.

Mandy How | April 6, 04:44 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

You might have heard horror stories of what goes into your fast food.

The Tank @ KFC Tampines Mall, however, might just ease some of your fears.

For one, this particular outlet has a glass-enclosed kitchen that allows customers to look into the area the cooks prepare the chicken.

Here’s how it looks:

The restaurant seats approximately 85 people.

Open kitchen

Additionally, the fast food chain has also initiated a “KFC Open Kitchen” programme, where guests are taken on a tour inside the kitchen.

With a restaurant manager doubling up as a tour guide, the programme will cover several areas, such as the kitchen’s storage area, the breading and preparation stations, and the service counter area where food is served.

Guests will also be able to observe how the chicken is breaded and cooked, as well as how the burgers are assembled.

The programme will be available for online booking from April 8, 2019, and 36 tour sessions will be held monthly across selected KFC outlets.

This includes KFC Kallang, Waterway Point, Toa Payoh Lorong 6, Jurong Point, and Northpoint City.

The 35-minute tour costs S$15 per person, but comes with a two-piece KFC chicken meal and a goodie bag.

Address:
KFC @ Tampines Mall, #01-47, 4 Tampines Central 5, Singapore 529510

Opening hours:
8am – 10pm, daily

Top image via KFC Singapore

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore Customs reminds S'poreans to pay correct GST for curtains & blinds bought from M'sia

Shedding some light on this practice by not lowering the blinds.

April 6, 03:56 pm

Woman jaywalker on phone knocked down by taxi along Lavender Street

You need to be alert when jaywalking. But jaywalking is an offence.

April 6, 03:27 pm

Online falsehoods bill: Will words in legislation mean whatever S'pore govt chooses them to mean?

Ministers still have plenty of means in affecting the outcome of a case.

April 6, 01:35 pm

Tudung-wearing woman who works at S'pore Google office asked if she works in the canteen

Such stereotypes are not welcomed.

April 6, 12:34 pm

Politically Famous: S'pore Education Minister Ong Ye Kung still has things he wants to be around to do

How does one reform a world-class education system?

April 6, 11:00 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close