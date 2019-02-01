Look-in kitchen at KFC Tampines Mall lets public inspect chicken preparation process

You might have heard horror stories of what goes into your fast food.

The Tank @ KFC Tampines Mall, however, might just ease some of your fears.

For one, this particular outlet has a glass-enclosed kitchen that allows customers to look into the area the cooks prepare the chicken.

Here’s how it looks:

The restaurant seats approximately 85 people.

Open kitchen

Additionally, the fast food chain has also initiated a “KFC Open Kitchen” programme, where guests are taken on a tour inside the kitchen.

With a restaurant manager doubling up as a tour guide, the programme will cover several areas, such as the kitchen’s storage area, the breading and preparation stations, and the service counter area where food is served.

Guests will also be able to observe how the chicken is breaded and cooked, as well as how the burgers are assembled.

The programme will be available for online booking from April 8, 2019, and 36 tour sessions will be held monthly across selected KFC outlets.

This includes KFC Kallang, Waterway Point, Toa Payoh Lorong 6, Jurong Point, and Northpoint City.

The 35-minute tour costs S$15 per person, but comes with a two-piece KFC chicken meal and a goodie bag.

Address:

KFC @ Tampines Mall, #01-47, 4 Tampines Central 5, Singapore 529510

Opening hours:

8am – 10pm, daily

Top image via KFC Singapore