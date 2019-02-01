HK actor Kenneth Ma worried for people implicated in TVB actress girlfriend’s cheating saga

A day after his girlfriend was caught cheating on him with another celebrity, Hong Kong actor Kenneth Ma has spoken as well.

Ma’s girlfriend, TVB actress Jacqueline Wong was caught on film behaving intimately in the back of a taxi with singer-actor Andy Hui. Hui has been married to Hong Kong singer-actress Sammi Cheng for about five years.

The footage was released on April 16 by Hong Kong publication Apple Daily, triggering a wave of backlash against both Hui and Wong.

Since then, Hui has apologised in a press conference while Wong issued a short statement through her manager.

On April 17, Ma took a break from filming to speak to a gaggle of Hong Kong reporters to address the scandal.

According to a Lianhe Zaobao (LHZB) report, this was what Ma said:

“Actually after I found out about it, I did not stay angry for long. I was very calm, and later, worried. I was worried for the people who have been implicated in this. I don’t wish for anyone to be hurt. I just want to say something on behalf of [Jacqueline Wong]. She knows that she did wrong. I know she really wants to come out and explain herself. However, the company is worried that her emotions aren’t stable. They’re afraid she might say something wrong. So they did not arrange for her to address the public. Advertisement As for myself, you don’t need to worry about me. I will be focusing on my work and will continue filming. I do not wish for this to affect filming progress. I will not comment on what Andy Hui said. I don’t believe anyone on earth – except Mrs Hui (Sammi Cheng) – has the right to comment on the issue. So I wish that the issue will settle down. Lastly, some media went to interview my family. I wish everyone will exercise magnanimity; my parents are not from the entertainment circle.”

In response to whether he has broken up with Wong, Ma said, “I don’t think I have anything else that I want to say.”

Cheng has remained silent ever since the news broke.

She is currently preparing for her Hong Kong concert tour which will start in July 2019.

