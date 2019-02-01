In apparent rebuke to Prabowo’s repeated declarations of victory, Jokowi says world leaders congratulated him

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, said on Thursday, April 18, that more than 13 state leaders had congratulated him for the success of the general election on April 17, reported The Jakarta Post.

He said the state leaders congratulated not just him and his running mate, Ma’ruf Amin, but also “all Indonesians”:

“From noon to late afternoon I have received calls from Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, as well as Turkish President Erdogan. Ten other [state leaders] have conveyed their congratulations for the big democracy celebration in our country, including the legislative election.”

PM Lee congratulated Jokowi on peaceful election

A spokesperson from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said PM Lee had a telephone call with Widodo on Thursday afternoon to congratulate him on the “peaceful and successful conduct of Indonesia’s first ever simultaneous presidential and legislative elections”, reported CNA.

Prabowo declared victory

Widodo’s remarks seemed to be directed at his opponent’s repeated declarations of victory.

His rival, Prabowo Subianto, had declared victory even though quick count results — which Widodo said is “scientific” — pointed to a win for Widodo.

According to The Jakarta Globe, in less than 24 hours, Prabowo declared victory no fewer than three times.

This is in spite of the General Elections Commission (KPU) telling both candidates not to declare victory before the official results are in.

The most recent time he did so was on Thursday afternoon, April 18, with his running mate, Sandiaga Uno, standing by his side and appearing subdued.

Widodo’s margin of victory too big for Prabowo to dispute

Alexander Raymond Arifianto, a political analyst at the Singapore-based S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) told CNA that Widodo’s margin of victory — which is around 11 percentage points — meant Prabowo’s camp did not seem to have a strong case to claim the election was a stolen one.

However, he said it is possible some supporters of the opposition, including the hardline 212 Movement, might protest on the streets to dispute the election result.

The 212 Movement is the same group that pushed for former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama’s (“Ahok”) conviction for blasphemy against Islam.

The authorities have vowed to take firm action against any rallies that could disrupt public order.

All official results to be available by May 22

Widodo have urged everyone to wait for the KPU’s official real count, which could take about three weeks, reported The Jakarta Post.

Full official results are set to be available by May 22, 2019.

Newly elected lawmakers will be inaugurated on Oct. 1, while the new president and vice-president will be inaugurated on Oct. 20.

Top image via Widodo’s Facebook page