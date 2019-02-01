F&B free gifts, discounts & promotions to check out in Jewel Changi Airport’s opening week

Jewel Changi Airport will be opened to the public on Wednesday, April 17.

Advertisement

And in celebration, many of the more-than-80 food and beverage shops there are running promotions and offering pretty attractive discounts.

We trawled through the entire list and found these 15 deals we think are worth your time.

1. Bengawan Solo:

Get a 10 per cent discount on all tin cookies.

2. BreadTalk:

Mix and match six Flosss for S$10 (worth up to S$13.20). They’re also offering 1-for-1 deals on selected buns from April 17 to April 21.

Advertisement

3. K.Minamoto:

10 per cent off their signature Tsuya (Japanese red bean pancake)

4. Läderach Chocolatier Suisse:

Receive a free Singapore-exclusive Läderach Chocolatier Suisse tote bag with every purchase

Advertisement

5. Lim Chee Guan:

Post an image of Lim Chee Guan’s Jewel Changi Airport outlet onto Facebook or Instagram and tag three of your friends. Show it to the Lim Chee Guan staff at the Jewel Changi Airport outlet to redeem their Pork Floss (150g) or 100g of their Signature Sliced Pork.

6. Shaw Theatres:

Receive daily free treats with every pair of tickets purchased at Shaw Theatre Jewel Box Office Counter.

The treats change daily:

Apr 17: 32oz popcorn

Apr 18: Chicken hotdog with bun

Apr 19: Free movie premium + 22oz soft drink

Apr 20: S$5 off a pair of Shaw Theatre IMAX Jewel movie passes

Apr 21: S$5 off a pair of Shaw Theatre Lumiere Jewel movie passes

Apr 22: Two Cheesy Hotdogs

Apr 23: Movie premium + 22oz soft drink

Advertisement

7. Thye Moh Chan:

Get one box of pastry free when you buy three boxes.

8. An Acai Affair:

10 per cent off storewide.

9. d’Good Cafe:

1-for-1 deals on all mains.

Advertisement

10. Dunkin’ Donuts:

Get a free regular donut with every purchase of an a la carte latte or chocolate drink.

11. Old Chang Kee:

Buy a 4-piece Puffs and Tingkat set for only S$18 (U.P: S$45.90).

Advertisement

12. Nine Fresh (九鲜):

Purchase any two Taro Ball Signature desserts at S$5.50.

13. SAMSUI by Soup Restaurant:

10 per cent off the Samsui Tasting Menu.

Advertisement

14. Suage Hokkaido Soup Curry

Get 10 per cent off your total bill.

15. Toast Box:

Get the Traditional Kaya Toast Set at only S$4.90 (U.P: S$5.70).

Do note the respective terms and conditions. You can find them here.

Advertisement

Top images via d’Good Cafe and K.Minamoto.