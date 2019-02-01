fbpx

F&B free gifts, discounts & promotions to check out in Jewel Changi Airport’s opening week

Good deals worth your time travelling there.

Joshua Lee | April 16, 10:54 pm

Jewel Changi Airport will be opened to the public on Wednesday, April 17.

And in celebration, many of the more-than-80 food and beverage shops there are running promotions and offering pretty attractive discounts.

We trawled through the entire list and found these 15 deals we think are worth your time.

1. Bengawan Solo:

Get a 10 per cent discount on all tin cookies.

Via.

2. BreadTalk:

Mix and match six Flosss for S$10 (worth up to S$13.20). They’re also offering 1-for-1 deals on selected buns from April 17 to April 21.

3. K.Minamoto:

10 per cent off their signature Tsuya (Japanese red bean pancake)

Via K.Minamoto.

4. Läderach Chocolatier Suisse:

Receive a free Singapore-exclusive Läderach Chocolatier Suisse tote bag with every purchase

Via.

5. Lim Chee Guan: 

Post an image of Lim Chee Guan’s Jewel Changi Airport outlet onto Facebook or Instagram and tag three of your friends. Show it to the Lim Chee Guan staff at the Jewel Changi Airport outlet to redeem their Pork Floss (150g) or 100g of their Signature Sliced Pork.

6. Shaw Theatres:

Receive daily free treats with every pair of tickets purchased at Shaw Theatre Jewel Box Office Counter.

The treats change daily:

  • Apr 17: 32oz popcorn
  • Apr 18: Chicken hotdog with bun
  • Apr 19: Free movie premium + 22oz soft drink
  • Apr 20: S$5 off a pair of Shaw Theatre IMAX Jewel movie passes
  • Apr 21: S$5 off a pair of Shaw Theatre Lumiere Jewel movie passes
  • Apr 22: Two Cheesy Hotdogs
  • Apr 23: Movie premium + 22oz soft drink

7. Thye Moh Chan:

Get one box of pastry free when you buy three boxes.

Via The Active Age.

8. An Acai Affair: 

10 per cent off storewide.

Via An Acai Affair.

9. d’Good Cafe: 

1-for-1 deals on all mains.

Via d’Good Cafe.

10. Dunkin’ Donuts: 

Get a free regular donut with every purchase of an a la carte latte or chocolate drink.

11. Old Chang Kee:

Buy a 4-piece Puffs and Tingkat set for only S$18 (U.P: S$45.90).

12. Nine Fresh (九鲜): 

Purchase any two Taro Ball Signature desserts at S$5.50.

13. SAMSUI by Soup Restaurant:

10 per cent off the Samsui Tasting Menu.

Via Samsui.

14. Suage Hokkaido Soup Curry

Get 10 per cent off your total bill.

Via Suage SG.

15. Toast Box:

Get the Traditional Kaya Toast Set at only S$4.90 (U.P: S$5.70).

Via Toastbox.

Do note the respective terms and conditions. You can find them here.

Top images via d’Good Cafe and K.Minamoto. 

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

