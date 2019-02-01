fbpx

Back
﻿

Here’s a list of 24-hour dining options at Jewel Changi Airport, including A&W

Those late night study sessions just got better.

Guan Zhen Tan | April 7, 03:51 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Hungry tourists and Singaporeans stopping by Jewel Changi Airport are in luck.

As with the other terminals at Changi Airport, several selected eateries are open 24 hours to curb your late night hunger pangs.

Here’s a list of those restaurants, which are also available to students cramming for exams the public:

1. A&W

Photo from A&W Restaurant Singapore (non-official) Facebook page

2. Aloha Poke

3. An Açaí Affair

Image may contain: food
Photo via An Acai Affair’s Facebook page

4. Big Bird

Photo via Changi Airport’s website

5. Icenoie Hokkaido

Photo via @naganumaiceco on Instagram

6. Jinjja Chicken

7. La Lola Churreria

8. Potato Corner

Image may contain: one or more people, people standing and food
Photo via Potato Corner Singapore’s Facebook page

9. Project Pizza

10. Sankranti, CHANGI express

11. The Alley

Photo via @kimda.foodie and @kpeychoong on Instagram

And here are some others you should recognise that are also going to be open 24 hours:

  1. KOI Signature
  2. Starbucks
  3. Subway
  4. Swatow Kitchen
  5. Burger King
  6. Dunkin’ Donuts
  7. Feu Siong
  8. O’Coffee Club 
  9. O’Tah
  10. Five Spice
  11. Paris Baguette Signature
  12. Toast Box 
  13. Twelve Cupcakes

A full list of available F&B options at Jewel is available at Changi Airport’s dining directory here.

Other things to look forward to at Jewel Changi Airport:

Pokémon Center at Jewel Changi Airport opening on April 17, 2019

Rich & Good cake shop & Malaysian bakery Lavender opening in Jewel Changi Airport

Jewel Changi Airport’s Yotel lets you book a room for just 4 hours at S$80

Beauty in The Pot, Kam’s Roast, Tim Ho Wan & more opening at Jewel Changi Airport

First look at Shake Shack’s menu in S’pore, available from April 17, 2019 at Jewel Changi Airport

2,290sqm Uniqlo store, 2nd largest in S’pore, opening at Jewel Changi Airport on April 17, 2019

Famous UK lobster roll restaurant Burger & Lobster coming to Jewel Changi Airport in 2019

Tiger introduces Orchid-infused beer as its first brew exclusively at Jewel Changi

Changi Jewel opens on April 17, 2019. Here are some of its exciting nom noms.

Top image via A&W and Jinjja Chicken’s Facebook page

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen always thought she'd grow up to be happy. Now, she finds solace in things like doodling, Visual Kei bands, strange memes and silly references.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'porean director gets to know Tuas migrant workers over 2 years, uncovers a whole different world

An eye-opening experience for the production crew.

April 7, 02:43 pm

S'porean gathers & maps sightings of nylon cable ties littered by grass cutters in S'pore

You can also help by looking out for them.

April 7, 01:00 pm

Being an Indian-Muslim in S'pore is complicated because S'poreans confuse race & religion

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

April 7, 12:45 pm

Gong Cha x tokidoki collaboration in S'pore has boba pancakes & 3 new drinks in April 2019

Looks promising.

April 7, 11:40 am

Bubble tea-flavoured popcorn available at Junction 8 FairPrice Finest for S$3.50

Cheaper than some bubble teas.

April 7, 08:50 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close