Here’s a list of 24-hour dining options at Jewel Changi Airport, including A&W

Hungry tourists and Singaporeans stopping by Jewel Changi Airport are in luck.

As with the other terminals at Changi Airport, several selected eateries are open 24 hours to curb your late night hunger pangs.

Here’s a list of those restaurants, which are also available to students cramming for exams the public:

1. A&W

2. Aloha Poke

3. An Açaí Affair

4. Big Bird

5. Icenoie Hokkaido

6. Jinjja Chicken

7. La Lola Churreria

8. Potato Corner

9. Project Pizza

10. Sankranti, CHANGI express

11. The Alley

And here are some others you should recognise that are also going to be open 24 hours:

KOI Signature Starbucks Subway Swatow Kitchen Burger King Dunkin’ Donuts Feu Siong O’Coffee Club O’Tah Five Spice Paris Baguette Signature Toast Box Twelve Cupcakes

A full list of available F&B options at Jewel is available at Changi Airport’s dining directory here.

Other things to look forward to at Jewel Changi Airport:

Top image via A&W and Jinjja Chicken’s Facebook page