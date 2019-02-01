Here’s a list of 24-hour dining options at Jewel Changi Airport, including A&W
Those late night study sessions just got better.
Hungry tourists and Singaporeans stopping by Jewel Changi Airport are in luck.
As with the other terminals at Changi Airport, several selected eateries are open 24 hours to curb your late night hunger pangs.
Here’s a list of those restaurants, which are also available to
students cramming for exams the public:
1. A&W
2. Aloha Poke
3. An Açaí Affair
4. Big Bird
5. Icenoie Hokkaido
6. Jinjja Chicken
7. La Lola Churreria
8. Potato Corner
9. Project Pizza
10. Sankranti, CHANGI express
11. The Alley
And here are some others you should recognise that are also going to be open 24 hours:
- KOI Signature
- Starbucks
- Subway
- Swatow Kitchen
- Burger King
- Dunkin’ Donuts
- Feu Siong
- O’Coffee Club
- O’Tah
- Five Spice
- Paris Baguette Signature
- Toast Box
- Twelve Cupcakes
A full list of available F&B options at Jewel is available at Changi Airport’s dining directory here.
Top image via A&W and Jinjja Chicken’s Facebook page
