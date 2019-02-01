Woman jaywalker on phone knocked down by taxi along Lavender Street

Jaywalking in Singapore is an offence that may cost you S$50.

Or an arm or a leg.

But some people still take their chances.

Accident

A woman who was jaywalking across Lavender Street got hit by an oncoming taxi on April 5, 2019.

The incident happened near Kempas Road at around 3pm, dashcam footage showed.

The woman, who appeared to be on the phone, was seen rushing across the road.

The two right most lane were filled with stationary vehicles.

She made it until the final left-most lane but appeared to notice the oncoming taxi too late.

The taxi screeched to a halt in time but still grazed the woman, knocking her off her feet onto the ground.

The driver then came out of the taxi to assist the pedestrian to the roadside.

Increased penalties for road offences

Fines for road offences for pedestrians, motorists and cyclists have been raised since the start of April 1, 2019.

General pedestrian offences such as jaywalking is now met with a S$50 fine instead of S$20 previously.

Walking along expressway tunnels is an offence that brings with it a S$75 fine.

This is the first time in 20 years’ time that the penalties for pedestrian offences have been raised.

Penalties for motorists’ road offences have also been revised in a bid to curb increasing road traffic offences.

