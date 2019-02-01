fbpx

Jane Goodall Institute S’pore organises Avengers: Endgame movie premiere on Apr. 24 at Vivo City

Watch a movie and do a good cause.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 21, 11:13 am

For those who want to catch Avengers: Endgame on the first day of the screening, here’s a chance for you to do so while contributing to a good cause.

Movie night with Jane Goodall Institute S’pore

Jane Goodall Institute Singapore (JGIS) is organising a movie premiere for the blockbuster at Vivo City’s Golden Village Cinema on April 24, 7pm.

The ticket is priced at S$50 and it comes with a popcorn set.

All proceeds will go towards supporting JGIS’s conservation and education efforts.

For those who do not wish to watch the movie, your contribution will sponsor an underprivileged child, who might want to see the Avengers in action, to watch the movie on top of funding the conservation efforts.

What does JGIS do?

JGIS is a non-profit organisation that helps with conservation and public education on primates and apes.

The organisation was kickstarted by a few volunteers comprising of scientists, educators and nature enthusiasts after renowned primatologist Jane Goodall visited Singapore in the 2000s.

Since then, JGIS has been engaging members of the public in various outreach programmes.

One example is Roots & Shoots, a group which empowers young Singaporeans to try to solve environmental problems or address the lack of awareness of wildlife.

Here’s a group of preschoolers who helped organise a coastal clean up.

Kudos to them!

Volunteers from JGIS are trying to get more people to know about the Raffles’ Banded Langurs too, which are extremely elusive and few left in Singapore.

Photo by Andie Ang via JGIS Facebook.
Photo by Andie Ang via JGIS Facebook.

On a more relatable note, JGIS plays an important role in reconciling the human-wildlife conflict between residents and the long-tailed macaques.

Volunteers from JGIS teach participants how to read expressions of macaques and recondition them so that they keep a friendly distance from people.

You can read more here:

A group of S’poreans is working to educate S’poreans to learn to live with macaques

