New leaks suggest iPhone 11 comes with new triple-lens rear cameras

The new iPhone model is rumoured to be unveiled in the second half of 2019.

Guan Zhen Tan | April 23, 11:28 pm

Big changes are rumoured to be coming for the new iPhone model, currently known as the iPhone XI (or the iPhone 11) and XI Max.

Here’s the leak.

Leaks allegedly from case manufacturers

The leak showing the case production moulds originated from a Weibo account.

According to BGR News, the designs are allegedly put together by case manufacturers “based on leaked information from Apple’s vast supply chain”.

There is no guarantee on the accuracy of the design, though BGR News did mention that case manufacturers “will often take extreme measures in order to ascertain accurate information”.

According to Apple analyst Kuo Ming-Chi via MacRumors, the triple-lens rear cameras include a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel super-wide-angle lens by Sony.

Photo via 喵王-搞机 on Weibo

MacRumors also mentioned that the new phones will come with a 5.8-inch (14.7 cm) and 6.5-inch (16.5 cm) OLED displays respectively.

The notch seems to still be part of the design, which is interesting, given that other phones in the market are trying to reduce the size of their notches or do without one entirely.

Photo via 喵王-搞机 on Weibo

Prominent rear camera unit

These new photos confirm earlier rumours in January, with an early render of the new iPhone model featuring a triple rear camera, housed in a square unit that has a bezel all around.

The camera bezels are more prominent this time round, though Kuo mentions in his report that the rear super-wide-angle lens and front camera lens will make use of “black lens-coating technologies”, making the lenses look “inconspicuous”.

The iPhone XI and XI Max are said to be unveiling in the second half of 2019.

Top image adapted via 喵王-搞机 on Weibo and Onleaks via Macrumors

