fbpx

Back
﻿

ERP-esque security radar gantry debuts at Jurong East MRT station for disruption-free clearance

If only it also replaces tapping the EZ-Link card.

Jonathan Lim | April 5, 05:39 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has set up a new “Human Security Radar” at Jurong East MRT station on April 5 as part of Station Guard, an emergency preparedness exercise.

The gantry system being tested is supposed to “complement existing security measures at public transport nodes”, according to LTA.

Commuters walk under these gantries much like how cars pass through ERP gantries.

The security gantry is supposed to be able to “screen multiple persons for suspicious items in real-time without disrupting people flow”.

According to LTA, the gantries can screen up to 10,000 people per hour without disrupting people flow.

It also said that the technology is “certified to be safe for the human body, and are compliant with international safety standards”.

The makers of the gantries said on its website that the the purpose of the system is to detect threats on the body, in backpacks and luggage.

The gantries require no specially trained operator and has very low operating costs.

More than six persons can walk past it at once.

However, commuters still had to go through security screening before entering the station, and some of them also had to put their belongings through an X-ray scanner.

All images by LTA

About Jonathan Lim

Jon is thankful that Singapore is interesting enough to keep a website like Mothership.sg up and running.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Kind Sembawang resident giving away 300 packs of free nasi ayam penyet to the needy

Generous initiative.

April 5, 05:22 pm

PAP Community Foundation's Sparkletots switching to in-house cooks after 239 children ill from eating catered food

239 children and 12 staff across 13 schools were affected.

April 5, 04:45 pm

SBS bus driver killed in alleged hit & run while travelling to work from JB to S'pore

He was the sole breadwinner of the family.

April 5, 04:11 pm

S'pore couple locating camera left on SIA plane with 2,000 honeymoon photos taken across Europe

Looks like they have to go on another honeymoon.

April 5, 04:01 pm

Video of Caucasian man mocking & flooring security guard with 1 punch goes viral in S'pore

The man also filmed his confrontation with the security guard.

April 5, 02:45 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close