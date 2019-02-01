ERP-esque security radar gantry debuts at Jurong East MRT station for disruption-free clearance

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has set up a new “Human Security Radar” at Jurong East MRT station on April 5 as part of Station Guard, an emergency preparedness exercise.

Advertisement

The gantry system being tested is supposed to “complement existing security measures at public transport nodes”, according to LTA.

Commuters walk under these gantries much like how cars pass through ERP gantries.

The security gantry is supposed to be able to “screen multiple persons for suspicious items in real-time without disrupting people flow”.

Advertisement

According to LTA, the gantries can screen up to 10,000 people per hour without disrupting people flow.

It also said that the technology is “certified to be safe for the human body, and are compliant with international safety standards”.

The makers of the gantries said on its website that the the purpose of the system is to detect threats on the body, in backpacks and luggage.

The gantries require no specially trained operator and has very low operating costs.

More than six persons can walk past it at once.

However, commuters still had to go through security screening before entering the station, and some of them also had to put their belongings through an X-ray scanner.

All images by LTA