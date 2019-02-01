fbpx

Back
﻿

Huawei P30 Pro’s zoom capability is quite insane

Paranoia increase.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 8, 05:13 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Here is the Huawei P30 Pro.

Image taken by Rachel Ng

Here is a photo taken on the P30 Pro.

Image from Nextgadgetup

A bit closer.

Image from Nextgadgetup

Here is a photo on 50 times the zoom.

It’s quite insane.

Here are some photos allegedly taken on the macro lens.

Image from Rix Media

Here are some footage of Huawei’s zoom function on video.

Huawei’s night mode is quite impressive as well.

Android Authority has a nice little explanation as to why the Huawei’s zoom capabilities are that impressive.

“Huawei’s Hybrid Zoom uses dual cameras in a more intelligent way, utilizing powerful software to mix data from two cameras at different focal lengths in order to retain and/or rebuild more detail when zooming in.”

You can get the P30 for S$998 and S$1398 for the P30 Pro. The phones will be available in 3 colours.

Image collated from Rix media

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Avengers: Endgame advance tickets on sale in S'pore Wednesday, April 10

Watch early to avoid spoiler memes on social media.

April 8, 05:12 pm

Johor Chief Minister Osman Sapian rumoured to be resigning after meeting with Mahathir

Osman's performance has been raising eyebrows.

April 8, 04:37 pm

5 MRT stations near new Canberra station to close for track works over Vesak Day weekend

Normal train services will resume on May 21.

April 8, 03:33 pm

Muslim man paying respects at S'pore Taoist/Buddhist funeral earns praise for gesture

This is what Singapore is about.

April 8, 03:21 pm

Too realistic otter pencil case & wrist rest sold online for those addicted to otters

Otter-ly adorable.

April 8, 02:39 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close