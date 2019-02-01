Huawei P30 Pro’s zoom capability is quite insane

Here is the Huawei P30 Pro.

Here is a photo taken on the P30 Pro.

A bit closer.

Here is a photo on 50 times the zoom.

It’s quite insane.

Here are some photos allegedly taken on the macro lens.

Here are some footage of Huawei’s zoom function on video.

Who need a binocular if you own a Huawei P30 Pro? 🙃🙃🙃

pic.twitter.com/3OW7mekkP6 — Rara💗옹성우! #standbyDaniel (@raraosw) April 7, 2019

Allegedly shot with a Huawei P30 pic.twitter.com/FkQfROaN6v — Mothership.sg (@MothershipSG) April 7, 2019

@Apple iphone X and Huawei P30 zoom comparision pic.twitter.com/YFCUo791jw — President (@YiitBey17) April 7, 2019

Huawei’s night mode is quite impressive as well.

Android Authority has a nice little explanation as to why the Huawei’s zoom capabilities are that impressive.

“Huawei’s Hybrid Zoom uses dual cameras in a more intelligent way, utilizing powerful software to mix data from two cameras at different focal lengths in order to retain and/or rebuild more detail when zooming in.”

You can get the P30 for S$998 and S$1398 for the P30 Pro. The phones will be available in 3 colours.

Image collated from Rix media