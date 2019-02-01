Huawei P30 Pro memes about its 50x zoom are hilarious
That picture of the black hole is amazing though.
Huawei has made a knack of rather impressive cameras.
This version has the much touted 50x digital zoom.
Here it is.
Now their camera, memes aside, is already quite impressive.
Allegedly shot with a Huawei P30 pic.twitter.com/FkQfROaN6v
— Mothership.sg (@MothershipSG) April 7, 2019
But like all rather impressive machinations, hilarious exaggerations are far better.
Most of the memes are about how impressive the zoom ability is, or exaggerations on the phone’s quality.
Fan Huawei feel like: 😂🤣😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aJX94X0Vzn
— I_Leak_VN (@I_Leak_VN) March 31, 2019
A more recent take on the meme coincides with the very first picture of a black hole.
Here’s the black hole for those uninitiated.
Here’s an absolutely breathtaking photo of the light being sucked in.
Here’s how they did it.
Here are the Huawei memes playing on the idea that a Huawei P30 Pro could basically do the telescope’s work.
[BREAKING]
Blackhole kalo dizoom pake huawei p30 pro zoom 50x pic.twitter.com/Ds02RGmOek
— Tubina (@tubbirfess) April 11, 2019
Yep, Huawei did that 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/akGrcNnR64
— Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) April 10, 2019
Only in HuaWei P30P pic.twitter.com/kWevA9050J
— Komiir Li (@MonsterX64) April 10, 2019
Power.
Image collated from Facebook
