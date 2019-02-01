Grab merging GrabFood into main app, available to some East-side users from end-Apr. 2019

Grab announced on Tuesday, April 16 that GrabFood will be merged with the main Grab app to provide a seamless experience for users.

The beta-test for the new “super app” will be conducted in phases, starting from end April.

Grab users in Kallang, Marine Parade, Geylang, and Bedok can try the new GrabFood experience as part of the beta-test phase first. The beta-test will be open to all neighbourhoods in May.

The current GrabFood app for consumers, riders and merchant will be discontinued once the beta roll-out is complete.

Here’s what you can expect from the new GrabFood experience:

Ongoing promotions and featured restaurants will be featured prominently on the new GrabFood home screen, making it easier for you to plan your next meal or try new places.

There will also be a new GrabFood widget on the super app home screen so that you can access your regular order in fewer clicks.

GrabFood users and riders will be able to use GrabChat, an in-app messaging feature to communicate with each other instead of using SMS or calls.

GrabChat has learning capabilities which will over time learn your preferences and proactively fill out special instructions for riders — like requesting them to knock instead of ring the doorbell.

Here’s a nifty .gif file showing you how to access GrabFood in the Grab super app:

Getting more Grab users onboard GrabFood

According to Grab, one in three Grab (transport app) users also use GrabFood. It appears that this move is an attempt to get more of its users onboard GrabFood and accelerate its growth which is already the fastest growing business unit within Grab, according to the ride-hailing company.

Grab also said its F&B merchant-partners have seen monthly revenues increase by up to four times.

Top images courtesy of Grab.