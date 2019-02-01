fbpx

Back
﻿

Grab merging GrabFood into main app, available to some East-side users from end-Apr. 2019

The first four areas this will be tested in are Kallang, Marine Parade, Geylang, and Bedok.

Joshua Lee | April 17, 12:16 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Grab announced on Tuesday, April 16 that GrabFood will be merged with the main Grab app to provide a seamless experience for users.

The beta-test for the new “super app” will be conducted in phases, starting from end April.

Grab users in Kallang, Marine Parade, Geylang, and Bedok can try the new GrabFood experience as part of the beta-test phase first. The beta-test will be open to all neighbourhoods in May.

The current GrabFood app for consumers, riders and merchant will be discontinued once the beta roll-out is complete.

The beta-test phase will be rolled out to Grab users in Kallang, Marine Parade, Geylang, and Bedok by end April. Image courtesy of Grab.

Here’s what you can expect from the new GrabFood experience:

Ongoing promotions and featured restaurants will be featured prominently on the new GrabFood home screen, making it easier for you to plan your next meal or try new places.

There will also be a new GrabFood widget on the super app home screen so that you can access your regular order in fewer clicks.

GrabFood users and riders will be able to use GrabChat, an in-app messaging feature to communicate with each other instead of using SMS or calls.

GrabChat has learning capabilities which will over time learn your preferences and proactively fill out special instructions for riders — like requesting them to knock instead of ring the doorbell.

Here’s a nifty .gif file showing you how to access GrabFood in the Grab super app:

Getting more Grab users onboard GrabFood

According to Grab, one in three Grab (transport app) users also use GrabFood. It appears that this move is an attempt to get more of its users onboard GrabFood and accelerate its growth which is already the fastest growing business unit within Grab, according to the ride-hailing company.

Grab also said its F&B merchant-partners have seen monthly revenues increase by up to four times.

Top images courtesy of Grab.

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Foreigners leaving S'pore no longer need to get passports stamped from April 22, 2019

To make departure clearance more efficient.

April 17, 12:08 pm

Chan Chun Sing addresses concerns over integrity of public service

Chan said that the system has to be resilient.

April 17, 11:14 am

Bubble tea cafe in M'sia is mind-blowingly designed to look like 2D drawing

Woohoo novelty.

April 17, 10:14 am

Michelle Yeoh to play scientist in Avatar 2 to be out on Dec. 18, 2020

From Crazy Rich Tai Tai to space-travelling scientist.

April 17, 08:53 am

Indonesia election quick count results available from 4pm S'pore time on April 17, 2019

Official results will only be progressively released a week later.

April 17, 03:47 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close