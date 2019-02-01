Grab driver with speech disability has the cutest note to inform his passengers about it

Sometimes, really sweet Grab drivers go the extra mile for their passengers’ comfort and safety:

And here’s another case, shared to Facebook page Miri Community (Miri is a city in Sarawak, Malaysia), of an earnest Grab driver who just wants to reassure passengers of his service.

Here is the driver in question:

And this is the note he uses to introduce himself:

In it, the driver explains that he has a speech disability that doctors have been unable diagnose, even joking that “perhaps the audio system in [him] is wrongly wired” and that he is actually “so hilarious”.

After reassuring passengers of his capability in bringing them to their destination, he gives them three ride options: A silent ride, a therapy ride, and a friendly ride.

In the second option, the driver offers his shoulders for passengers to cry on, while the last option consists of him smiling and winking at them from the rearview mirror.

The driver then ends the note by thanking the passenger for using his humble service.

The user who shared the post wrote that it is “funny” and “innovative” of the Grab driver to introduce himself this way.

The post has since gone viral with more than 3,300 shares.

