Golden Mile Complex gets wet as it turned into S’pore Songkran central over the weekend

Songkran is an annual national holiday in Thailand.

Advertisement

Thailand’s Buddhist New Year is currently celebrated on April 13, but it extends for a few days afterwards.

One of the more notable traits of Songkran is their water festival.

This is when water fights are routinely carried out on the streets.

Advertisement

Here’s a touristy example from Phuket.

The water festival made its way to Singapore as well.

Here are some videos and photos of the merriment at Golden Mile Complex.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram 泼水节 A post shared by Minnie (@minnielowkweeken2711) on Apr 14, 2019 at 7:06am PDT

Looks fun as heck.

Advertisement

Image from Kennethtay86 and Singapore Incidents