Golden Mile Complex gets wet as it turned into S’pore Songkran central over the weekend
What a festival.
Songkran is an annual national holiday in Thailand.
Thailand’s Buddhist New Year is currently celebrated on April 13, but it extends for a few days afterwards.
One of the more notable traits of Songkran is their water festival.
This is when water fights are routinely carried out on the streets.
Here’s a touristy example from Phuket.
The water festival made its way to Singapore as well.
Here are some videos and photos of the merriment at Golden Mile Complex.
lights, guns, water. songkran. such a fun and vibrant thai festival. i love it. the children take huge water guns shooting at other kids and the adults dress up in bright and flowery outfits smearing white cream on each others faces. here in singapore we don't really get much songkran action. but in goldmile mile, right next to nicoll highway, the heart of singapore's thai community the people bring the festival experience all the way from their country. the loud and upbeat music mixed with the sweet scent of flowers and the screams of the children is not to be missed. love it. personally got a little wet but hey, it was a great experience.
Looks fun as heck.
Image from Kennethtay86 and Singapore Incidents
