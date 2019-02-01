fbpx

Golden Mile Complex gets wet as it turned into S’pore Songkran central over the weekend

What a festival.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 15, 12:11 pm

Upsurge

Songkran is an annual national holiday in Thailand.

Thailand’s Buddhist New Year is currently celebrated on April 13, but it extends for a few days afterwards.

One of the more notable traits of Songkran is their water festival.

This is when water fights are routinely carried out on the streets.

Here’s a touristy example from Phuket.

The water festival made its way to Singapore as well.

Here are some videos and photos of the merriment at Golden Mile Complex.

View this post on Instagram

#songkran in #singapore

A post shared by Danny Tan (@craftandfood) on

View this post on Instagram

泼水节

A post shared by Minnie (@minnielowkweeken2711) on

Looks fun as heck.

Image from Kennethtay86 and Singapore Incidents

