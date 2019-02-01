Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar from May 3 to June 5, 2019 will be decorated with fairy lights

Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2019 will take place from May 3 to June 5.

Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2019

There will be about 500 stalls at the bazaar.

60 percent of the food stalls will be selling traditional Malay food while 40 percent will sell contemporary options.

On the other hand, 80 percent of the non-F&B stalls will be selling items related to the festive season, while the remaining 20 percent will be selling lifestyle items.

The rental costs are also capped at S$14,000 as compared to S$20,000 in 2018 and S$15,000 in 2017.

Here’s a peek at the bazaar this year, which will be decorated with fairy lights:

Pretty.

More traditional Malay food

Compared to previous years, this year’s bazaar has more traditional Malay food and items related to the festive season.

The food stalls also have to be either Muslim-owned, certified halal by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (a.k.a MUIS), or fulfil a set of halal criteria imposed by consultants engaged by the bazaar organisers.

Here are some traditional food items from past bazaars:

One can probably expect to see more of these this year.

Lobster rolls & white rabbit drinks

While most stalls have not been revealed, live station catering company BURP will be offering lobster rolls at S$19.

There will be two kinds of lobster rolls: the London Lobster Roll (coated with melted lemon butter), and the Laksa Lobster Roll.

The lobster rolls come with cassava chips.

The stall will be selling White Rabbit bucket drinks too, according to Daniel Food Diary.

