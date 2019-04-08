fbpx

G-Shock releasing limited edition rainbow watch in June 2019 for 20th anniversary

I am G-Shocked.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 30, 11:19 am

This might be our favourite G-Shock design so far.

Image from Goody25
Image from Goody25
Image from Goody25
Image from Goody25

The MTG-B1000RB-2A will feature rainbow ion plating, which gives it that nice colourful sheen.

Photo via G-central.

The watch will also come with bluetooth connectivity, in addition to usual G-shock features such as shock and water resistance, and high-brightness LED illumination.

The piece will be released in June 2019, and is expected to set you back about US$1,000 (S$1,362).

It is unclear when the watch will be available in Singapore.

Image collated from Goody25

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

