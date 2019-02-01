Funan mall reopening June 2019, to have theatre, indoor cycling track & more

Funan mall is slated to reopen by June 2019.

This development was announcement in a news release on April 24.

The new Funan will be 85 per cent larger than its predecessor, boasting a total gross floor area of 887,000 sq ft.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the integrated development will feature a serviced residence, a six-storey retail podium and two six-storey office towers.

Here are five key aspects of the integrated development you can look forward to.

1) Millennial co-living space

For one, it will be the location of the Ascott Limited’s lyf co-living serviced residence.

The the co-living residence — “designed by millennials for millennials” — will be nine storeys high, another press release from CapitaLand reveals.

To be ready in 2020, the property will comprise 279 units and up to 412 rooms.

2) Indoor cycling track

The mall will be the first commercial building in Singapore to allow cyclists to cycle right through the building on a dedicated indoor cycling track.

There will also be end-of-trip facilities for cyclists, such as bike shops, bike cafes, lockers, and shower facilities.

British folding-bicycle brand Brompton Bicycles will also be opening their flagship store in Funan, according to ST.

3) Rooftop urban farming

According to CapitaLand, Funan will be home to “largest area set aside for urban agriculture in the CBD”.

This will include a 5,300 sq ft urban farm and 6,900 sq ft edible yard.

TODAY reported that Edible Garden City will be operating the urban farm while also hosting workshops for the community.

4) Theatre performances

Funan will also be the new headquarters for theatre production company Wild Rice.

According to The Straits Times, the theatre company’s new S$15 million site will feature a 360-seat theatre, a 60-seat studio, a rehearsal space, and offices.

Tickets for the first shows are at Funan are already on sale and can be purchased here.

5) Loads of advanced technology

The new Funan will feature all kinds of advanced technology.

ST reported that the mall’s touch screen directory will feature a camera that scans the faces of shoppers, sorting them into profiles such as ‘young male’ or ‘senior female’.

The shopper will then receive recommendations of stores that target that demographic.

Visitors can also look forward to hands-free shopping with the use of automated guided vehicles that will carry one’s shopping for them.

The high-tech experience will be available to those driving as well, with Funan set to offer the option of “smart car parking”.

Drivers will be able to reserve lots and locate their cars with an app.

Shoppers can also use the same app to book the various facilities and events in Funan.

A full look at Funan’s digital blueprint can be seen here:

Top image from CapitaLand