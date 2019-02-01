fbpx

Back
﻿

Causeway congestion cost M’sia 2 million visitors from S’pore in 2018

From 12 million to 10.2 million visitors from 2017 to 2018.

Belmont Lay | April 6, 03:48 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Congestion at the Causeway has cost Malaysia two million visitors from Singapore.

From 12 million to 10.2 million

Deputy Minister Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik revealed on April 5, 2019 that figures have fallen by a quite a bit.

There were 10.2 million arrivals recorded in 2018.

This is compared with 12 million in 2017.

It was previously reported that visitors from Singapore to Malaysia fell by 15 percent.

Congestion bad

Congestion at the Johor CIQ has been cited as one of the reasons for this decrease.

“We have visited the CIQ together with home ministry officers,” Bakhtiar said.

“We have proposed some solutions and short-term strategies to facilitate the crowd entering Malaysia,” he told reporters after officiating the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) fair here.

He said the CIQ in Johor was actually designed more for cargo handling.

Tourism important for Malaysia

R&F Mall JB

The tourism, arts and culture ministry (Motac) is working closely with Malaysia’s home ministry to resolve the Johor Bahru Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) issue due to concerns over the situation, Free Malaysia Today also reported.

Bakhtiar also said Motac is targeting 28.1 million tourist arrivals in 2019, which will bring in RM92.2 billion (S$30.5 billion) tourist receipts.

He said tourism is a key sector of the Malaysian economy.

It accounts for around 14 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) and providing employment to 3.4 million people.

“We hope to see positive developments in all outcomes (from the efforts to promote tourism) so that the industry can continue to thrive,” he added.

15% shortfall in S’pore tourists visiting M’sia in 2018

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

With election nearing, Indonesians feeling optimistic about sate of their democracy & economy

They see hope on the horizon.

April 6, 03:29 am

Lao Ban soya beancurd father & son embroiled in lawsuit over trademark infringement

The relationship between father and son was said to be unaffected.

April 6, 03:17 am

M'sia to withdraw from ratifying Rome Statute prosecutes genocide & crimes against humanity

Criticism from the rulers of Johor about ratifying the treaty has been particularly pointed.

April 6, 01:28 am

Umbrella sharing service launched in Tokyo reportedly has 100% return rate for umbrellas

Accountability ftw.

April 6, 12:28 am

Stealth Traffic Police happens to catch errant driver doing quick overtaking on PIE, pulls car over

Out of nowhere.

April 6, 12:13 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close