S’pore steakhouse by Ex-Flat Iron employee giving out free wagyu steaks on April 24, 2019

A pop-up steakhouse inspired by London’s Flat Iron was in Singapore for more than seven weeks:

Advertisement

Here to stay

After a successful pop-up run, The Feather Blade — as the steakhouse is called — will be converting to a permanent space.

Advertisement

According to the steakhouse, 3,000 diners visited their outlet at Club Street over the course of the pop-up event.

In appreciation and celebration, The Feather Blade will be giving out wagyu steaks on the April 24 night till they run out.

The promotion will start at 7pm and end when the restaurant runs out of steaks.

The last time the steakhouse had the same promotion was on their pop-up opening day.

This was the queue:

Advertisement

Free Udders ice cream for all diners

If you’re not familiar, the feather blade cut, a.k.a the flat iron, comes from the shoulder blade of the cattle.

Each plate of chargrilled steak (200g) comes glazed with butter and sprinkled with salt, and will cost you S$21++ on usual days.

Sides and sauces are on the menu for S$7 and S$2 respectively.

The steakhouse has also recently introduced the “Handshake Burger” (S$21++), limited to 10 to 15 burgers a day.

The beef patty is flash fried in its own fat to a crispy crust, while its insides remain pink.

After their meal, each diner will be given a serving of Udders ice cream on their way out.

The dessert (chendol-flavoured for now) comes completely free, and is a permanent perk of dining at the steakhouse.

Cool.

Advertisement

Address:

Zui Hong Lou (Drunken Red House)

90 Club St, Singapore 069458

Opening Hours:

Tuesdays – Sundays, 5:30 pm till sell out

Top image by Karl Ng and The Feather Blade