Halal burger chain FatPapas now serving Impossible plant-based burger, meatballs & more

Meatless meats are steadily becoming available to the masses.

Advertisement

Impossible Foods’ plant-based substitutes can already be found in Singapore at 21 locations.

You can check them all out here.

And just three days ago (April 1, 2019), it was announced that a zero-beef Impossible Whopper would be served at select Burger Kings in the United States.

Clearly, Impossible Foods is on a roll.

Advertisement

FatPapas’ Impossible menu

Singapore’s FatPapas, the halal sister brand of FatBoys, is the next restaurant to add the plant-based meat to the menu.

The burger chain announced on April 3 that they would be serving four dishes made of the soy-based meat at all four of its outlets.

The dishes are the Impossible cheeseburger, cottage pie, meatball spaghetti, and chili queso and chips.

Advertisement

FatPapas’ Impossible menu costs a tad more than their usual fare, which averages around S$12 for burgers and S$15 for their mains like fish and chips.

The Impossible cheeseburger, cottage pie and meatball spaghetti cost S$18, while the Impossible chili queso and chips costs S$15.50.

Here’s their regular menu:

A first for halal restaurants in Asia

According to Channel News Asia, FatPapas will be the first halal restaurant in Asia to add Impossible Foods’ plant-based meat to their menu.

The ‘meat’ does not contain gluten or animal hormones.

Advertisement

Impossible’s plant-based meat also looks and tastes exactly like real meat. Check out our review below:

Plant-based meat can potentially alleviate the massive production of greenhouse gases contributing to climate change from cattle farming for beef.

It provides a healthier and more sustainable option for those who want to go vegetarian but will still miss the taste of meat.

If you want to try out FatPapas’ Impossible meatless meats, you can visit them at Bali Lane, Waterway Point, Northpoint or Century Square.

Advertisement

Top photo from FatPapas Burgers and Shakes – Singapore, Facebook