JB City Square Mall Family Mart is a Japanese food haven with prices as low as S$1 – 4

Japanese convenience store Family Mart recently opened in Johor Bahru’s City Square Mall.

At a walkable distance from the checkpoint via Woodlands, it is currently the closest outlet for Singaporeans.

Here are some affordable things to look forward to.

1) Oden

The oden comes with ingredients like fishcake, corn, daikon, and more. The two types of broth available are dashi and tom yam, the latter being exclusive to Malaysia.

You can also get noodles to go along with your bowl, making it a full meal.

Ingredients cost around RM1.80 (S$0.60) each, while sets go for RM3 – RM5 (S$1 – S$1.66).

2) Bread, pastries, and snacks

Melon pan, triple chocolate buns, fruit sandwiches, soft serves, swiss rolls, onigiris, cakes, ice cream, and more are available in store, around RM3 – RM8 (S$1 – S$2.66) for most things.

This, however, is a non-exhaustive list.

You can also find ready-to-eat meals like bento sets from RM 4.90 – RM10.90 (S$1.66 – S$3.60)

Address:

Johor Bahru City Square Mall

106, 108, Jalan Wong Ah Fook, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

Level 2, Lot J2-18

Opening Hours:

10am – 10pm

Top image via @dibazehan on Instagram and Stella Lim/Facebook