JB City Square Mall Family Mart is a Japanese food haven with prices as low as S$1 – 4
Go crazy.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Japanese convenience store Family Mart recently opened in Johor Bahru’s City Square Mall.
At a walkable distance from the checkpoint via Woodlands, it is currently the closest outlet for Singaporeans.
Here are some affordable things to look forward to.
1) Oden
The oden comes with ingredients like fishcake, corn, daikon, and more. The two types of broth available are dashi and tom yam, the latter being exclusive to Malaysia.
You can also get noodles to go along with your bowl, making it a full meal.
Ingredients cost around RM1.80 (S$0.60) each, while sets go for RM3 – RM5 (S$1 – S$1.66).
View this post on Instagram
Korean Food @ Malaysia We bought these snack at Family Mart after wandered around Alor Street and buy random stuff at Miniso KL Sentral. Family Mart is a convenience store, just like Indomaret in Indonesia or 7 Eleven in other countries. We choosed it just because we didn't feel hungry but dinner was still 4 hours away 😅. It was cheap and delicious #foodbloggerlife #foodstagram #foodgasm #koreanfood #familymartmalaysia #foodies #foodislife
2) Bread, pastries, and snacks
Melon pan, triple chocolate buns, fruit sandwiches, soft serves, swiss rolls, onigiris, cakes, ice cream, and more are available in store, around RM3 – RM8 (S$1 – S$2.66) for most things.
This, however, is a non-exhaustive list.
You can also find ready-to-eat meals like bento sets from RM 4.90 – RM10.90 (S$1.66 – S$3.60)
View this post on Instagram
[FAMILY MART] very excited when I see Family Mart. They have a lot of pretty items like the ones for the Sakura season 🌸 there were many people too and once the stock (bread) are cleared, they won’t restock it for the day. That’s how popular it is. They have ongoing opening promotion as well. 🍢Oden is selling pretty fast too. But the soup is pretty salty. I tried the original one. 🍦The ice cream is good too! I prefer the hojicha one as it’s less sweet. If u prefer something sweeter then get the matcha one! 🍙the ongiri looks pretty good as well! There were many flavors like the Sakura one and there’s one spicy one with egg 😋
Address:
Johor Bahru City Square Mall
106, 108, Jalan Wong Ah Fook, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia
Level 2, Lot J2-18
Opening Hours:
10am – 10pm
Top image via @dibazehan on Instagram and Stella Lim/Facebook
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.