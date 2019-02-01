fbpx

Multiple explosions in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday leaves at least 150 dead

There were six attacks at churches and hotels.

Andrew Koay | April 21, 05:14 pm

A series of explosions at churches and hotels across Sri Lanka has seen at least 156 people killed.

According to the BBC, the attacks which took place on the morning of Easter Sunday (April 21), targeted three churches in Kochchikade, Negombo, and Batticaloa during their Easter services.

Three hotels — the Shangri La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury hotels — were also attacked in Colombo.

The death toll has continued to rise as more reports from the South Asian nation are released.

Hundreds of people have also been injured, on top of the 156 people confirmed to have died in the six explosions according to the AFP.

At the time of writing, no group has yet claimed responsibility.

Politicians respond

Sri Lanka’s prime minister has taken to Twitter to condemn the attacks.

In his tweet, he urged all Sri Lankans to “remain united and strong” while noting that the “the government is taking immediate steps to contain the situation”.

Sri Lanka’s economic reforms minister Harsha de Silva also provided updates on Twitter.

He confirmed that an emergency meeting involving the secretaries of defence and foreign affairs — along with heads of the army, air force and navy — had convened to address the situation.

According to him, casualties from the blasts included foreigners.

He also reported seeing “many body parts strewn all over”.

Sri Lanka’s finance minister Mangala Samaraweera said the attacks seemed to be a “well-coordinated attempt to create murder, mayhem, and anarchy”.

Singapore’s Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin also spoke out against the attacks, calling them “barbaric”.

In fact, the string of attacks doesn’t appear to have subsided just yet, with a BBC reporter tweeting that another hotel seems to have been targeted.

History of violence

These latest attacks have come after a spate of religiously fuelled violence in 2018.

According to the BBC, crowds of Sri Lankans who were part of the Buddhist Sinhala majority attacked a mosque, Muslim-owned shops, and homes.

The attacks in 2018 forced Sri Lankan authorities to declare a national state of emergency.

De Silva called any attempt to create racial disharmony in the aftermath of the Easter Sunday attacks “despicable”.

Update: A curfew has been set at 6pm and will last till 6am (Sri Lanka time)

Another explosion, the eight of the day, has been heard in Colombo.

Top image from Sebastianchurch150 Facebook

