Man gets into spat with e-scooter rider in Orchard after child hurt, lady remains paragon of composure

Riding an e-scooter in a busy area such as in Orchard can get tricky sometimes.

This incident is a good example of just that.

Advertisement

A video uploaded to Complaint Singapore Facebook group on April 19, 2019, showed two men shouting at each other in Orchard.

Here is the video.

The post said the incident occurred on April 19 at around 9.15pm.

Advertisement

The man on the e-scooter appeared to have knocked into or struck another man’s son.

Some women are seen tending to the child, although it is unclear exactly how hurt the child was.

The two men exchanged vulgarities, and it was established that there was a scuffle that took place before the video began recording.

The father had apparently punched the e-scooter rider when he knocked into one of his kids.

When the e-scooter rider was confronted for hitting the man’s kid, the rider retorted by saying the parents should have been looking out for the child instead.

A man, presumably the same person who recorded the incident, can be heard muttering in Chinese:

“E-scooter drive so fast, and knocked down the child.”

Advertisement

Throughout the entire potentially explosive episode, a woman, who appears to be the enraged man’s wife, kept calming him down, and keeping the two boisterous men separated.

Kudos to her, and hopefully the child is alright.

According to a screenshot apparently taken from a Deliveroo Private Group by the same man who took the video, this is the sequence of events preceding the incident.

Image from Complaint Singapore