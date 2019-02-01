Bubble tea & dessert stall in Maxwell Food Centre sells brown sugar milk tea for S$2.90

Big names like Tiger Sugar and LiHo are well-known for their brown sugar beverages.

But if you’d like to try something different — and cheaper — Dot Sugar might be a good alternative.

S$2.90 per cup

The usual brown sugar beverage here comes in two variations: Black Sugar Pearl Whipped Milk and Black Sugar Pearl Fresh Milk.

A small cup goes for S$2.90, while a medium one costs S$3.50.

Besides fresh milk, you can also pair your brown sugar with milk tea, matcha, and black tea.

If brown sugar doesn’t interest you, here are some of their other drinks, which also comes at relatively affordable prices:

Desserts available

But drinks are not all they sell.

Chinese desserts like mango pomelo sago, glutinous rice balls, and peach resin soup are also available.

Most of the items cost under S$3.

From the stall’s Facebook page, it appears that food items are often sold out, so head down early if you want to give it a try.

Address:

1 Kadayanallur Street #01-61 Singapore 069184

Top image via @ykchua90 on Instagram and Dot Sugar