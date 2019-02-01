fbpx

Back
﻿

Bubble tea & dessert stall in Maxwell Food Centre sells brown sugar milk tea for S$2.90

If you need a fix.

Mandy How | April 6, 05:40 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Big names like Tiger Sugar and LiHo are well-known for their brown sugar beverages.

But if you’d like to try something different — and cheaper — Dot Sugar might be a good alternative.

S$2.90 per cup

The usual brown sugar beverage here comes in two variations: Black Sugar Pearl Whipped Milk and Black Sugar Pearl Fresh Milk.

A small cup goes for S$2.90, while a medium one costs S$3.50.

Besides fresh milk, you can also pair your brown sugar with milk tea, matcha, and black tea.

View this post on Instagram

「黑糖」

A post shared by YKChua (@ykchua90) on

If brown sugar doesn’t interest you, here are some of their other drinks, which also comes at relatively affordable prices:

Desserts available

But drinks are not all they sell.

Chinese desserts like mango pomelo sago, glutinous rice balls, and peach resin soup are also available.

Most of the items cost under S$3.

From the stall’s Facebook page, it appears that food items are often sold out, so head down early if you want to give it a try.

Address:

1 Kadayanallur Street #01-61 Singapore 069184

Related article:

There’s a legit-looking S$3.50 alternative to Tiger Sugar’s brown sugar bubble milk

Top image via @ykchua90 on Instagram and Dot Sugar

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Look-in kitchen at KFC Tampines Mall lets public inspect chicken preparation process

Interesting.

April 6, 04:44 pm

S'pore Customs reminds S'poreans to pay correct GST for curtains & blinds bought from M'sia

Shedding some light on this practice by not lowering the blinds.

April 6, 03:56 pm

Woman jaywalker on phone knocked down by taxi along Lavender Street

You need to be alert when jaywalking. But jaywalking is an offence.

April 6, 03:27 pm

Online falsehoods bill: Will words in legislation mean whatever S'pore govt chooses them to mean?

Ministers still have plenty of means in affecting the outcome of a case.

April 6, 01:35 pm

Tudung-wearing woman who works at S'pore Google office asked if she works in the canteen

Such stereotypes are not welcomed.

April 6, 12:34 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close