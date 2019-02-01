Bubble tea & dessert stall in Maxwell Food Centre sells brown sugar milk tea for S$2.90
If you need a fix.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Big names like Tiger Sugar and LiHo are well-known for their brown sugar beverages.
But if you’d like to try something different — and cheaper — Dot Sugar might be a good alternative.
S$2.90 per cup
The usual brown sugar beverage here comes in two variations: Black Sugar Pearl Whipped Milk and Black Sugar Pearl Fresh Milk.
A small cup goes for S$2.90, while a medium one costs S$3.50.
View this post on Instagram
[NEW] [🚇 #StormscapeTanjongPagar] [Opened: Feb 2019] SGD 2.90 BROWN SUGAR BOBA?! Probably the cheapest in Singapore for Brown Sugar drinks, Dot Sugar has opened in Maxwell Food Centre 2 months ago! Think a wide selection of desserts and drinks such as: . Brown Sugar Series (Medium SGD 2.90/ Large SGD 3.50) 1️⃣ Fresh Milk 2️⃣ Milk tea 3️⃣ Matcha 4️⃣ Black Tea . ✏️ Insider Tips: 🎱 Level 6.5/10 – Pearls are bigger than usual and chewy, but brown sugar taste absent in the pearls . Location: Maxwell Food Centre, 01-61, S069184
Besides fresh milk, you can also pair your brown sugar with milk tea, matcha, and black tea.
If brown sugar doesn’t interest you, here are some of their other drinks, which also comes at relatively affordable prices:
Desserts available
But drinks are not all they sell.
Chinese desserts like mango pomelo sago, glutinous rice balls, and peach resin soup are also available.
Most of the items cost under S$3.
From the stall’s Facebook page, it appears that food items are often sold out, so head down early if you want to give it a try.
Address:
1 Kadayanallur Street #01-61 Singapore 069184
Related article:
There’s a legit-looking S$3.50 alternative to Tiger Sugar’s brown sugar bubble milk
Top image via @ykchua90 on Instagram and Dot Sugar
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.