DJ Soda apologises to fans for ending S’pore set early after allegedly being threatened

Threats and violence caused the performance to fizzle out.

Andrew Koay | April 21, 01:43 pm

Upsurge

Nobody likes being threatened.

Especially when you’re halfway through a live performance.

According to her post on Facebook, that’s exactly what happened to DJ Soda during her performance at Sentosa on April 20.

Screenshot from DJ Soda Facebook

The South Korean DJ — whose real name is Hwang So-hee — took to Facebook to apologise to fans after she cut her set short. The post was accompanied with a video of her playing her last song and walking towards fans to greet them.

What happened

Hwang was mid-performance at the Skechers’ Sundown Festival on Siloso Beach when she and the event staff were threatened by the “next DJ’s manager”.

The festival which is taking place from April 19 to 21 has been slated to feature 50 music artists, curated art installations, film screening, a market bazaar, street food, and other fringe entertainment. 

The DJ also said that the manager “used violence”.

According to this poster from the event, the next DJ performing would have been Dutch-Filipino DJ Laidback Luke.

Image via Sundown Festival Facebook

Ladiback Luke took to Twitter to clear the air.

Luke expressed his regret that his tour manager had made Hwang feel threatened in any way.

He also offered his apologies in regards to the situation with Hwang.

Compounding what must have been a stressful performance for Hwang was her complaint that “the quality of the equipments were poor”.

Support from the fans

It’s a sad end to a performance that Hwang had initially gone in “happy and positive” for.

Fortunately for Hwang, many fans responded with support:

Fans also seemed enthusiastic about Hwang’s crowd interaction despite the shortened set.

View this post on Instagram

#djsoda #skecherssundownfestival2019

A post shared by saleemleu® (@saleemleu) on

Mothership has contacted Skechers’ Sundown Festival for comment.

Top images from DJ Soda Instagram 

About Andrew Koay

Andrew listens to Fall Out Boy's timeless hit song Sugar, We're Goin Down every single day of his life.

