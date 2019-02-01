Chilli crab, kopitiam breakfast & salted egg yolk Kit Kat available at VivoCity from April 8 – 14

Kit Kat Singapore is releasing three new local flavours of their chocolate wafer bars.

One flavour is chilli crab, which was already teased on April Fools’ Day.

But this time, it’s no joke.

Kit Kats with a local twist

In addition to the chilli crab flavour, there will also be salted egg yolk and kopitiam breakfast-flavoured Kit Kats.

While chilli crab and salted egg yolk might add a savoury flavour to the chocolatey taste, the kopitiam breakfast Kit Kat remains vague.

Perhaps it will be kaya or coffee flavoured? For now, it remains a mystery.

At VivoCity

But you can find out when the new Kit Kat chocolates are launched on April 8.

Adventurous chocolate lovers can get to try these flavours at the Kit Kat Chocolatory pop-up store from April 8 to 14 at VivoCity.

Past interesting flavours

Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised at the new flavours, as Kit Kat has shown its experimental streak.

Here are some other flavours that Kit Kat previously launched:

